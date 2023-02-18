Jonesboro rallies for conference victory

Jonesboro's James Blair (24) drives for a layup to end the third quarter of Friday's game against Conway at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Jonesboro won 52-42.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro answered Conway's challenge with an assertive second-half performance.

Senior forward Isaac Harrell scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime Friday night as Jonesboro rallied for a 52-42 victory in 6A-Central senior boys' basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

