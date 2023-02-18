Jonesboro rallies for conference victory

JONESBORO — Jonesboro answered Conway's challenge with an assertive second-half performance.
Senior forward Isaac Harrell scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime Friday night as Jonesboro rallied for a 52-42 victory in 6A-Central senior boys' basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The Hurricane (25-3, 9-1 conference) faced an unexpected scenario at halftime, trailing by seven points against a team it defeated by 17 on the road. Conway (15-12, 4-7) led by as many as nine points in the second half before going to the locker room with a 23-16 advantage.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift laid out the alternatives for his team at halftime.
"I just thought they attacked us on both ends of the floor in the first half, and we let them," Swift said. "The message was, 'We're being attacked. Are we going to do this the whole game, or are we going come out and attack them?'
"I really challenged Isaac Harrell to get aggressive in the paint, and I thought this was his best game for staying after offensive rebounds, not just one here or two there."
Harrell scored nine points in the first four minutes of the second half to fuel a 13-0 Hurricane run. After Conway tied the game, Jonesboro rattled off the final eight points of the period to take a 37-29 lead to the fourth quarter.
Swift could tell a difference when the Hurricane attacked the glass on Conway's first possession of the third quarter.
"The first shot of the second half that they took was a shot we really didn't want them to take, so that wasn't good, but the rebounding, there were three people up there above that square trying to get that board," Swift said. "I said, 'OK, here we go.'"
Jonesboro erased Conway's halftime lead in less than two minutes. Harrell scored to open the period, Deion Buford-Wesson hit two free throws and Devarius Montgomery added a basket in the first 90 seconds.
Harrell converted a three-point play at the 6:05 mark, giving Jonesboro a 25-23 lead, and the Hurricane never trailed again.
Conway tied the game at 29 on a 6-0 surge, only to see Jonesboro answer with eight points in the last two minutes of the quarter. Harrell and Buford-Wesson made two free throws each before Montgomery scored after CJ Larry's steal on the press, giving Jonesboro a 35-29 lead with 1:08 left in the period.
Jonesboro got the ball back for the final shot of the quarter, scoring when James Blair drove the lane for a layup and a 37-29 lead.
Conway scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, only to see Jonesboro pull away for good in the final five minutes.
A 10-2 run gave the Hurricane its first double-digit lead at 47-37. Harrell had four points during the surge and Buford-Wesson scored in transition while drawing a hard foul, adding the free throw for a 10-point lead with 2:14 to play.
Jonesboro outscored Conway 36-19 in the second half without a single 3-pointer. The Hurricane hit 16-of-19 free throws in the second half.
"Another message at the end of the game was, 'That's how you score when they're taking away the three-ball,'" Swift said. "There's a lot of ways to skin a cat and to be really aggressive and to affect winning besides just shooting the three-ball."
Buford-Wesson scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to help Jonesboro secure its 10th consecutive victory.
Colen Thompson scored 16 points to lead Conway, followed by Kanard Turner with 10. The Wampus Cats led 9-6 after the first quarter and expanded their lead with four 3s in the second quarter.
"We were not ourselves," Swift said of the first half. "They were a big part of that. They played really well, but I'm super proud of the second half."
Jonesboro has sole possession of the 6A-Central lead going into the final week of the regular season.
The Hurricane will host Cabot (18-7, 6-4 conference) on Tuesday. The Panthers, who are tied for third place, have won four of their last five games.
"Cabot is playing really well," Swift said. "I know they beat Bryant the other night by 16 and they went to North Little Rock and won by two. They're playing well."