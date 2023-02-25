Jonesboro rallies past Central for outright crown

JONESBORO — A move up in classification didn't mean a move down in the conference standings for the Jonesboro Hurricane.
Jonesboro finished atop the heap in the 6A-Central, just as it did the last couple of years in the 5A-East. The Hurricane clinched an outright league title with a 58-49 victory over Little Rock Central in Friday night's senior boys' basketball showdown at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
A strong second half — the Hurricane outscored the Tigers 35-20 in the final two quarters — sends Jonesboro into the 6A state tournament as the league's No. 1 seed.
"Heck of an accomplishment," Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. "Most people say every year that it's probably the best conference in the state. In the past I would have put our 5A-East up against it, but now that we're in here, it's kind of nice to come into a little bit different conference and still have success.
"I thought we won it in that five games in the middle where we had to play five straight road games ... We go 5-0 in that road stretch and that puts us where we're playing three in a row at home, and you have to feel good about our chances playing in this gym."
Second-ranked Jonesboro (27-3, 11-1 conference) won its final 12 regular-season games, including nine in conference play. The Hurricane will play Tuesday's Bentonville-Bryant winner on Thursday in Rogers at 5:30 p.m.
Third-ranked Central (24-6, 9-3 conference) led 29-23 at halftime behind 6-6 junior Annor Boateng. Listed as one of the top prospects nationally in his class, Boateng got to the lane and the free throw line while scoring 14 points in the first half. He also hit a 3-pointer, a shot Swift didn't mind.
"If he made 100 3s tonight, we were going to lose, but we didn't want to guard him out there. But he got into the paint, he was going to the free throw line, he had 14 at halftime," Swift said. "He didn't have much in the second half and we did a good job on No. 3, (Daniel) Culberson. He really gets downhill, No. 25 (Gavin Snyder) gets downhill. We just did a much better job of walling people up in the paint."
Boateng scored only four points in the second half, two coming on a thunderous dunk with 42 seconds remaining, and finished with 18 points.
Jonesboro enjoyed scoring balance. Deion Buford-Wesson (14 points), Devarius Montgomery (13) and Phillip Tillman (13) all reached double figures, while CJ Larry (eight) and Isaac Harrell (seven) were close.
Tillman's breakaway dunk and Larry's 3 began a 14-4 Jonesboro run to start the second half.
The Hurricane took the lead on Tillman's layup with 3:41 left in the third quarter. Harrell followed with a 3-pointer that bounced around the rim and through the basket for a 37-33 advantage.
Jonesboro led 42-35 at the end of the third quarter. Culberson scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, pulling the Tigers within three, but they came no closer.
Montgomery scored off a rebound at the 4:21 mark and Buford-Wesson drove for a layup and a 46-39 Jonesboro lead. Larry followed with a 3 as the clock ticked under three minutes, extending the Hurricane's lead to 10 points.
"From just an individual standpoint, CJ Larry just gets better and better. I think he hit three shots and only took four attempts, but every shot was huge tonight," Swift said of the sophomore guard. "The confidence is just growing in that kid and he's making us really even better than what we've been."
With Central pressing, Jonesboro found layups to keep the lead around double digits. Free throw misses — the Hurricane finished 9-of-25 at the line — helped the Tigers creep within six points in the final minute, but Buford-Wesson hit one free throw and Montgomery made two to close the scoring.
While Jonesboro has a first-round bye in Rogers, the Hurricane still faces a challenging path to the state finals in Hot Springs.
Bentonville (20-8) was No. 10 in this week's Arkansas Sports Media poll and Bryant (20-10) owns a road victory over Little Rock Central. Sixth-ranked Springdale Har-Ber (20-7), Cabot (19-8) and Fort Smith Northside (18-12) are also on Jonesboro's half of the bracket.
"We'll have to figure the whole bye thing out and try to be ready on Thursday, but no excuses," Swift said. "We've got to go 1-0 Thursday at 5:30."