JONESBORO — Jonesboro occupied the No. 1 overall position in Monday’s Arkansas Sports Media boys’ high school basketball poll.
The Hurricane received five first-place votes and had 88 points to lead voting by a panel of sports media from around the state in the week that ended Saturday.
Jonesboro (9-1) defeated Little Rock Mills 50-36 Friday night in Conway in its only game of the week, extending its winning streak to seven games. The Hurricane plays twice at home this week, hosting Marion this evening and Vilonia on Thursday night, and will travel to Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic that begins Dec. 27.
North Little Rock (9-2) received two first-place votes and was No. 2 in the ratings with 70 points. Little Rock Central (10-3) received one first-place vote and 68 points for third place, while Blytheville (12-0) had two first-place votes and 57 points for fourth place.
Blytheville traveled to Southside on Monday night in 4A-3 conference play and is scheduled to host Osceola on Thursday. The Chickasaws will play in the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) ShowDown that begins Dec. 28.
The overall top 10 also includes Bentonville, Bentonville West, Farmington, Lake Hamilton, Fayetteville and Greene County Tech.
GCT (14-0) defeated Greenbrier at home last week, then rolled past Rivercrest 75-25 and Forrest City 71-59 at Flippin in the Ply Classic over the weekend. The Eagles play in the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament Dec. 27-29 in Mountain Home, where the field also includes Farmington.
Area teams are either first or second in the top five of each classification, starting with Jonesboro as the top-ranked team in Class 6A. GCT is No. 2 in the 5A rankings, trailing only Lake Hamilton, while Nettleton (8-3) is tied for fifth in that classification.
The Raiders, who hosted Mountain Home on Monday, also received votes for the overall top 10. Nettleton and Osceola are in the Outlaw Division of next week’s Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland, while Manila is in the Maverick Division of the tournament.
Blytheville leads the Class 4A rankings and Brookland is also among teams receiving votes. Osceola (4-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A while Manila (10-2) is No. 5 after suffering its first losses of the season in the Ply Classic, falling to Forrest City and Bergman.
Sloan-Hendrix (15-2) and Rector (10-0) are first and second, respectively, in Class 2A with 43 and 42 points. Sloan-Hendrix hosts Marshall tonight and will play in next week’s Holiday Hoops tournament at Berryville, while Rector is the No. 2 seed in boys’ Division II of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Buffalo Island Central and Riverside are other teams receiving votes.
Marked Tree (9-1) is ranked second in Class 1A behind County Line. The Indians are the No. 4 seed in boys’ Division II at the NEA.
Nettleton (8-1) and Greene County Tech (13-2) are ranked second and fifth, respectively, in Class 5A girls. The two teams, which are seeded first and second in girls’ Division II at the NEA, also received votes in the overall girls’ poll.
Conway led the girls’ overall rankings, followed by North Little Rock, Cabot, Greenwood and Bentonville (tie), Farmington, Springdale Har-Ber, Bergman, Nashville and Fort Smith Northside.
Corning (12-2) and Tuckerman (12-3) was among other teams receiving votes in Class 3A girls, while Riverside (14-4) is No. 3 in the Class 2A state rankings. Riverside is the No. 3 seed in NEA girls’ Division II, while Tuckerman is the fourth seed.
Rector and Marmaduke are among other teams receiving votes in the 2A rankings.
ASM basketball polls
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (5);9-1;88 ;1
2. North Little Rock (2);9-2;70;5
3. LR Central (1);10-3;68;2
4. Blytheville (2);12-0 ;57;8
5. Bentonville;9-2;56;3
6. Bentonville West;9-1;53;6
7. Farmington;13-0;32;9
8. Lake Hamilton;9-2 ;29;7
9. Fayetteville;8-3;26 ;4
10. Greene Co. Tech ;14-0;17;–
Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 12, Nettleton 9, Conway 7, Marion 7, Pine bluff 6, LR Mills 4, Sylvan Hills 4, Bryant 2, Cabot 2, Springdale 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (5);9-1;42 ;1
2. North Little Rock (4);9-2;34;5
3. LR Central (1);10-3;27;2
4. Bentonville;9-2;21;3
5. Bentonville West;9-1;16 –
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 8, Conway 2.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lake Hamilton (4);9-2;35;1
2. Greene Co. Tech (4);14-0;32;4t
3. Sylvan Hills;7-4;23;2t
4. LR Parkview (1);5-3;21;2t
5. Vilonia;10-3;11;4t
(tie) Nettleton;8-3;11;–
Others receiving votes: Marion (1) 7, Pine Bluff 5, Russellville 3, Maumelle 2.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Blytheville (7) ;12-0;45;1
2. Farmington (2);13-0;40;2
3. Dardanelle (1);12-2;21;5
4. LR Christian;8-3;15;4
5. LR Mills;5-6;14;3
Others receiving votes: Waldron 8, Brookland 5, Gravette 1, Fountain Lake 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Osceola (6);4-1;38 ;1
2. Baptist Prep (2) ;9-1;33;4
3. Lisa North (2);12-0;30;5t
4. Bergman;16-4;24;5t
5. Manila;10-2;16;2
Others receiving votes: Dumas 6, Rose Bud 2, West Fork 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Sloan-Hendrix (7);16-2;43;1
2. Rector (3);10-0;42;2
3. Marianna;7-2;23;3
4. Fordyce;8-0;12;–
5. Marshall;14-3;11;–
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Island Central 6, Acorn 4, Riverside 4, Lavaca 3, Bigelow 2.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. County Line (8);20-0;44;1
2. Marked Tree (1) ;8-1;34;2
3. The New School;19-1;28;3
4. Nevada (1);12-1;18;5
5. Wonderview;14-5;10;4
Others receiving votes: Jasper 5, Guy-Perkins 5, Shirley 5, West Side Greers Ferry 1.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (10);9-1;100;1
2. North Little Rock;11-1;87;2
3. Cabot;11-0;80;4
4. Greenwood;8-2 ;61;3
(tie) Bentonville;10-2 ;61;6
6. Farmington;12-0;48;5
7. Springdale Har-Ber;5-3;20;9
8. Bergman;17-2;17;–
9. Nashville;5-3;12;7
10. FS Northside;5-2 ;11;7
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 9, West Memphis 8, LR Central 8, Rogers Heritage 7, Russellville 5, Greene County Tech 4, Star City 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 3, Morrilton 2, Salem 1, Benton 1, Prairie Grove 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (10);9-1;50;1
2. North Little Rock;11-1;38;2
3. Cabot;11-0;32;3
4. Bentonville;10-2;19;4
5. Springdale Har-Ber;5-3;7;–
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 3, Rogers Heritage 1.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (9);8-2;48;1
2. Nettleton;8-1;29;5
3. Russellville;9-2;27;4
4. West Memphis;8-3;21;2
5. Greene Co. Tech (1);13-2;11;–
Others receiving votes: Benton 5, LR Parkview 4, Vilonia 3, Sylvan Hills 2.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (8);12-0;48;1
2. Morrilton;11-2;32;3
3. Star City;12-1;28;4
4. Nashville (2);5-3;24;2
5. Heber Springs;11-1;13;–
Others receiving votes: Gentry 2, Prairie Grove 2, Camden Fairview 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (8);17-2;43;1t
2. Lamar;10-2;35;1t
3. Salem (1);11-0;31;3
4. Dover;12-1;11;4
5. Valley Springs;14-7;9;5
Others receiving votes: Fouke (1) 7, Corning 5, Tuckerman 4, Melbourne 3, Episcopal Collegiate 2.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (9);17-2;48;1
2. Quitman (1);10-1;26;–
3. Riverside;14-4;25;3
4. Conway Christian;10-4;15 ;5
5. Acorn;17-1;14;–
Others receiving votes: Mansfield 13, Bigelow 6, Rector 1, Marmaduke 1, Western Yell County 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mammoth Spring (10);14-3;50;1
2. Norfork;13-3;38;2
3. Wonderview;13-5;14;3
4. Kirby;8-3;12;5
5. Viola;10-4;11;4
(tie) Bradley;10-0;11;–
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart 5, Dermott 4, Kingston 3, Rural Special 1, Nemo Vista 1.