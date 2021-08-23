Jonesboro ranked fourth in 6A poll

JONESBORO — Jonesboro will begin the season among the top five teams in Class 6A in the Arkansas Sports Media high school football poll.
The Hurricane is ranked fourth in Class 6A as the only 6A-East team to earn enough votes from a statewide media panel to make the poll that was released Monday.
Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A with 20 of 21 first-place votes and 104 points. Lake Hamilton (79 points), Benton (52), Jonesboro (32) and Little Rock Parkview (19) round out the rankings.
“It’s always good, especially because it’s people from all over the state voting,” Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said of his team’s ranking. “But at this point, we haven’t even played a game that counts. One thing we’re trying to work on this year with our guys is not getting too far out in front and just focusing, and I know it sounds cliché, but just working on one day at a time.”
Jonesboro, which hosts Little Rock Catholic in the season opener Friday, tuned up last Friday with a 49-26 rout of Mountain Home in a benefit game at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hurricane led 42-13 just over halfway through the third quarter.
Down 6-0 after a lengthy first-quarter drive by the Bombers, Jonesboro scored the next five touchdowns. Brock McCoy’s 4-yard run put the Hurricane on the scoreboard later in the first quarter. John Paul Pickens opened the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 to give Jonesboro a 14-6 lead.
Two touchdowns in the final minute of the half pushed the Hurricane’s lead to 28-6 at intermission. McCoy took a short Rykar Acebo pass 41 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the half. Mountain Home was forced to punt and Pickens returned the kick from about midfield for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining.
Acebo found Maddox Morrison on a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Jesse Washington scored Jonesboro’s last two touchdowns, one on a 49-yard reception from John David Carter and the last on a kickoff return.
“We didn’t turn the ball over offensively and then defensively, we had one takeaway, but we had four other opportunities where the ball was on the ground or hit us in the hands for an interception,” Coleman said. “We were around the ball defensively and there were five third or fourth-down conversions on the first drive of the night by Mountain Home, and then we finished the night and they only converted 30 percent of their third downs. They all kind of happened in that one drive.”
Acebo was 12-of-18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Receptions were spread among several players as Kavon Pointer had two receptions for 43 yards and Tyrin Ruffin three for 24 yards. Markevious Pickett finished with 63 yards rushing on five carries. Pickens had an interception defensively to go with his offensive and special teams touchdowns.
“There’s no doubt we’ve got some guys in Kavon, Jesse and Brock, really (also) Kevion Williams and Latrell Brown and Tyrin Ruffin, we’ve got guys who can make big plays,” Coleman said. “But if you watched Friday night also, you saw that we’re struggling at the tackle position. We’ve got to find a tackle who can step up and consistently pass protect. You’re going to get that when you play sophomores. They’ve got to accelerate a little faster than a normal sophomore would.”
Defending Class 7A state champion Bryant received 20 of 21 first-place votes and 208 points to lead the overall top 10. Bentonville was second, followed by Greenwood, Conway, Cabot, Pulaski Academy, Lake Hamilton, North Little Rock, Little Rock Christian and Fayetteville.
Teams ranked No. 1 in their classifications included Bryant (7A), Greenwood (6A), Pulaski Academy (5A), Shiloh Christian (4A), Harding Academy (3A) and Des Arc (2A).
Two more area teams joined Jonesboro in making the top five in their respective classifications. Wynne is No. 3 in the Class 5A rankings, while Newport is No. 4 in Class 3A.
Area teams among those also receiving votes included Rivercrest and Blytheville in Class 4A; Osceola and Hoxie in Class 3A; and East Poinsett County in Class 2A.