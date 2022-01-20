Jonesboro returns to national basketball rankings

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Hurricane returned to the MaxPreps national high school basketball rankings Thursday, moving into the 50-team list at No. 47.
Jonesboro was No. 42 in the rankings before splitting four games in the prestigious Arby’s Classic at Bristol, Tenn., in late December. After winning four games to open 5A-East conference play, the Hurricane moved back into the rankings to give the state two teams among the top 50, joining No. 9 North Little Rock.
Coach Wes Swift said a place in the national rankings is good, not just for his team but Arkansas basketball in general.
“I think it’s a big deal. A lot of these schools have a bigger school population than what we do here at Jonesboro,” Swift said. “The other thing is it’s just good for Arkansas basketball. We’re lucky enough to be in there right now, but over the years we’ve had a number of (Arkansas) teams break into the national rankings. … It’s fun for us to get to represent our small state from a national standpoint.”
The Hurricane (13-3, 4-0 5A-East) earned its 30th consecutive victory against in-state competition by defeating West Memphis 43-28 on Tuesday. Jonesboro will go for No. 31 tonight at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym against Searcy in a game set to start at approximately 6 p.m.
The varsity boys’ game is being played before the varsity girls’ game this evening because the Hurricane will travel to New Albany, Miss., to get ready for Saturday afternoon’s game against Southaven, Miss., in the Hotbed Classic.
Jonesboro is no stranger to national rankings under Swift, whose teams have won more than 78 percent of their games over 12-plus seasons. The 2016-17 Hurricane was ranked as high as fifth nationally after finishing 32-0.
This year’s team has enjoyed success against a rugged schedule, splitting with two teams currently ranked among the top 25 public school teams by MaxPreps, North Little Rock and No. 23 Dr. Phillips of Orlando, Fla. The Hurricane also faced Link Academy, a college prep school in Branson, Mo., that is No. 8 in ESPN’s national rankings.
Jonesboro is the only Arkansas team that has defeated North Little Rock this season, beating the Charging Wildcats 62-48 in the Hurricane Classic finals, and played Dr. Phillips close before losing 55-44 in the Arby’s Classic. Link, which features multiple four and five-star prospects, defeated Jonesboro 72-41.
Besides North Little Rock (14-3), Jonesboro also has victories over Knoxville, Tenn., Catholic (15-3), Bentonville (12-4) and Springfield, Mo., Kickapoo (12-3), among others.
“We felt like it was the strongest non-conference schedule we’ve put together since I’ve been here, in our 13 years,” Swift said. “If you do that, it obviously gives you a chance to go play some high-level games, but it’s more than that. You want to go win some of those. To our guys’ credit, they’ve beaten one of the top three teams that we played. We won one of those, which is good, and Dr. Phillips, we played right down to the wire and it ended up an 11-point game, but it wasn’t an 11-point game. The Link game got away from us a little bit.
“We’ve beaten some other teams that are probably 100, top 150 in the country and those have been some really good wins as well. I think the Bentonville game is one of our best wins of the year. Knoxville Catholic is a really good win. We’ve got a couple of really good ones and then some others in there that are really good wins on most years, beating Little Rock Central, beating Springfield Kickapoo, beating Tampa Catholic. There are some really good wins in there for our team and our program.”
Swift described Tuesday’s contest at West Memphis as “a grind-it-out” game. The Hurricane took a 21-14 halftime lead while holding the Blue Devils to four points in the second quarter and increased their lead to 31-20 after three quarters.
Jonesboro shot just 29.2 percent from the field, including 2-of-13 from the 3-point line, but the Hurricane forced 22 turnovers, limited the Blue Devils to 31.3 percent shooting and had a 32-26 rebounding advantage.
“We just couldn’t make a shot. Credit West Memphis, they kind of fooled us a little bit. We really thought they would play true 2-3 zone or some 1-2-2, and they matched up against us and we did a bad job of figuring out that quick enough,” Swift said. “From a coaching standpoint, I was trying to do too much that would have been successful against a 2-3 zone and I should have run some more of our man stuff.”
Jonesboro was initially scheduled to play defending Mississippi 6A state champion Clinton on Saturday in the 30th annual Hotbed Classic, a 10-team event in New Albany, Miss., that also includes squads from Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.
Swift said Clinton withdrew from the event because of COVID-19 concerns. Jonesboro will play Southaven (18-3) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The teams last met in the 2015-16 season, with Southaven prevailing 76-70 on its home court.