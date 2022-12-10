BARTLETT, Tenn. — Jonesboro defeated its second Texas opponent in as many days Saturday at the Battle in the Bluff, routing Dallas Pinkston 65-39 in senior boys' basketball.
The Hurricane (8-1) took a 22-point halftime lead over the Vikings (10-5) on the way to its sixth consecutive victory. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Pinkston.
Jonesboro hit 13 3-pointers, seven in the first half and six in the second. Deion Buford-Wesson scored seven of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Hurricane built a 15-4 lead.
Buford-Wesson sank two 3s in the second quarter to help Jonesboro outscore Pinkston 21-10 for a 36-14 halftime lead. The Hurricane led 52-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Isaac Harrell added 11 points and Kylen Kelly nine for Jonesboro.
Kelly also played a key role defensively in guarding Dink Pate, a 6-7 junior guard ranked 28th in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. Pate did not score in the first half and finished with seven points, all in the third quarter.
Jonesboro plays Little Rock Mills on Friday night in the John Stanton Classic at Conway. The Hurricane's next home game is Dec. 20 against Marion.