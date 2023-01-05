CABOT — Jonesboro took control in the second quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Cabot 58-43 in 6A-Central conference senior boys’ basketball.

The top-ranked Hurricane outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 30-17 halftime lead. Jonesboro added a few more points to its advantage in the third quarter, taking a 40-23 lead to the fourth quarter.