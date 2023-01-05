CABOT — Jonesboro took control in the second quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Cabot 58-43 in 6A-Central conference senior boys’ basketball.
The top-ranked Hurricane outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 30-17 halftime lead. Jonesboro added a few more points to its advantage in the third quarter, taking a 40-23 lead to the fourth quarter.
Deion Buford-Wesson scored 25 points to lead Jonesboro (13-2, 1-0 conference). Three of Buford-Wesson’s five 3-pointers came in the first half.
Devarius Montgomery and Isaac Harrell added seven points each for the Hurricane, which will host Bryant (13-3) on Friday.
Gavin Muse scored 11 points for Cabot (12-4, 0-1).
Valley View 57, Harrisburg 27
HARRISBURG – Valley View built a 28-point halftime lead Tuesday on the way to a 57-27 victory over Harrisburg in senior boys’ basketball.
Jackson Harmon scored 13 points to lead the Blazers, followed by Gavin Ellis with 10 and Oliver Barr with nine. Valley View (3-6) led 19-9 after the first quarter, 40-12 at halftime and 53-22 after the third quarter.
Michael Deckelman scored 13 points for Harrisburg.
Valley View (5-9) won the junior boys’ game 59-28. Jake Veach scored 15 points, Max Manchester 14 and Eli Craig 11 for the junior Blazers.
Blytheville 57, Pocahontas 29
BLYTHEVILLE – Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots Tuesday as Blytheville defeated Pocahontas 57-29 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Tyree Jackson and Shamar Marshall added nine points each for the Chickasaws, who are tied for second overall and are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Blytheville (17-0, 6-0 conference) led 33-11 at halftime after outscoring Pocahontas 17-4 in the second quarter. The Chickasaws led 51-18 after the third quarter.
Harrison Carter scored 17 points for Pocahontas.
Manila 64, CRA 18
MANILA – Manila rolled past Crowley’s Ridge Academy 64-18 Tuesday night in senior boys’ basketball.
Brayden Nunnally scored 14 points to lead the Lions (13-3). Rex Farmer and Jaron Burrow added 10 points each.
Manila, which is ranked fourth in Class 3A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, led 19-3 after the first quarter, 37-6 at halftime and 53-12 after the third quarter.
Cole Oxley scored eight points for CRA.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 43-26, led by Espn Burrow’s nine points. Doss Clayton scored 14 points for CRA.
Piggott 66, Southland, Mo., 32
PIGGOTT – Ten players scored Tuesday for Piggott as the Mohawks routed Southland, Mo., 66-32 in senior boys’ basketball.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves just missed a triple-double for the Mohawks (5-7), finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Nate Brantle added 15 points and Austin Seal 10 for Piggott, while Jeremiah McMinn paced Southland with 14 points.
Piggott led 18-9 after the first quarter, 37-20 at halftime and 59-24 after the third quarter.
Bay 61, Marmaduke 46
MARMADUKE – Evan Stotts scored 19 points and Justin Brannen added 18 Tuesday, leading Bay to a 61-46 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Landon Therrell added 11 points for the Yellowjackets (13-8, 4-2 conference). Blake Gipson scored 11 points and Chandler Harrelson nine for Marmaduke (10-8, 2-4).
Bay (12-9, 3-3) won the junior boys’ game 36-30.
Rector 76, Ridgefield Christian 55
JONESBORO – Rector improved to 12-1 with Tuesday’s 76-55 victory over Ridgefield Christian.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 25 points to lead the Cougars, followed by Kameron Jones with 22. Brett Fair finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rector, which is ranked second in Class 2A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Tuckerman 67, Walnut Ridge 54
TUCKERMAN – Amare Neal produced 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds Tuesday to lead Tuckerman to a 67-54 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Eli Tackett added 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (11-8, 2-2 conference). Waylon Tackett scored 16 points and passed for eight assists.