Jonesboro prevails in tournament final

Jonesboro's Deion Buford-Wesson dribbles around Fayetteville's Nigel Armstrong (3) and Mason Simpson during Saturday's championship game of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. Jonesboro defeated Fayetteville 51-39.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Another strong first half helped Jonesboro earn another Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic championship.

Jonesboro built a 17-point halftime lead in Saturday's championship game against Fayetteville. The Hurricane led by as many as 21 points during the second half and never allowed the Bulldogs closer than eight on the way to a 51-39 victory at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

