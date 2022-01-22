Jonesboro rolls past Searcy

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Hurricane warmed up for this season's final out-of-state test with another 5A-East conference blowout Friday night.
Jonesboro earned its 31st consecutive victory against in-state competition by routing Searcy 84-36 in senior boys' basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. The Hurricane put up 28 points in the first quarter, including three dunks, and kept going in the second quarter to take a 50-16 halftime lead.
All 12 players who saw action scored for Jonesboro, which is ranked second overall in this week's Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Hurricane (14-3, 5-0 conference) plays Southaven, Miss., this afternoon at 4:30 in the Hotbed Classic at New Albany, Miss.
Quion Williams scored eight of his 17 points in the first quarter to lead Jonesboro's first-quarter outburst. The Hurricane led 28-5 after the first quarter, 50-16 at halftime and 68-30 after the third quarter.
Isaac Harrell sank three of Jonesboro's six 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. Deion Buford-Wesson added 12 points for the Hurricane.
Braden Watson and Cameron Hicks scored nine points each for Searcy (9-9, 1-4 conference).
Jonesboro 67, Searcy 33
The Lady Hurricane also enjoyed a big first quarter Friday night, scoring 29 points to start a rout of the Lady Lions.
Bramyia Johnson scored 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter as Jonesboro (10-6, 4-1 conference) took a 29-13 lead. Ereauna Hardaway scored eight points in the first quarter, including two 3-point baskets, and Destiny Thomas scored six points in the first quarter.
Jonesboro shut out Searcy 18-0 in the second quarter as Allannah Orsby led the way with eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers. The Lady Hurricane led 47-13 at halftime and 60-26 after the third quarter.
Hardaway and Orsby finished with 12 points each. Thomas added 10 for Jonesboro, which visits Nettleton on Tuesday.
Eva Roberts scored 10 points for Searcy (2-15, 0-5).