Jonesboro routs Little Rock Catholic in opener

JONESBORO — Jonesboro needed no dramatics to defeat Little Rock Catholic this time.
The Hurricane hammered the Rockets from the outset Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Jonesboro built a 24-0 halftime lead in its season opener and went on to defeat Catholic 37-7. Brock McCoy ran for two touchdowns and Rykar Acebo threw two touchdown passes to Tyrin Ruffin to lead the Hurricane, which is ranked fourth in Class 6A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
The Hurricane needed a last-minute touchdown pass to defeat the Rockets in Little Rock last year and a last-minute interception to prevail when the teams met two years ago. Friday night, Jonesboro put the sportsmanship rule into effect in the third quarter against its Class 7A guests.
Jonesboro quickly took control with two touchdowns in the first quarter. McCoy opened the scoring on a 5-yard run and Acebo found Ruffin on a 51-yard touchdown pass to give the Hurricane a quick 14-0 lead.
Acebo connected with Ruffin again on Jonesboro’s third touchdown, a 23-yard pass in the second quarter, and Tenison Roscoe booted a 41-yard field goal to set the halftime score.
Jonesboro’s lead grew to 31-0 in the third quarter when Andre Reed weaved through the Rockets on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:46 left in the third quarter. The Hurricane’s final points came on McCoy’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:30 remaining in the third period.
The Rockets scored in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
Jonesboro will visit two other 7A-Central teams, both of which are ranked among the state’s top 10, in the next two weeks.
The Hurricane will travel to fifth-ranked Cabot, which opened the season with a 35-7 rout of Searcy, next Friday. Jonesboro closes non-conference play Sept. 10 at fourth-ranked Conway, which suffered a 41-24 loss to 10th-ranked Fayetteville on Friday.