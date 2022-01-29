Jonesboro routs Marion in 5A-East showdown

JONESBORO — Jonesboro didn't disappoint Friday night's overflow crowd at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, at least not the home fans.
A first-place showdown with 5A-East conference rival Marion became another showcase for the Hurricane, the state's No. 2 team overall according to the Arkansas Sports Media poll. Jonesboro pulled away in the second quarter and went on to rout the Patriots 56-35.
Marion stayed close until Jonesboro (17-3, 7-0 conference) closed the second quarter on a 15-2 run for a 32-17 halftime lead. The Patriots never threatened in the second half as the Hurricane led by as many as 25 points.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift was pleased with his team's defensive effort against Marion (16-6, 6-1 conference), but thought the Hurricane could have been better on the other end of the court.
"Defensively we played well. Offensively we played too fast, just couldn't slow down. We wanted to score so fast," Swift said. "A lot of missed opportunities in break situations, again, just playing fast. They're going to see on film how many opportunities that a little bit slower pace or a pass here or there would have opened up."
Marion trailed only 17-15 in the second quarter when Jonesboro's decisive run began with a basket from Jesse Washington, who led the Hurricane with 17 points.
Quion Williams, who added 11 points, scored Jonesboro's next four points on a breakaway dunk and a putback. Marion's Donnie Cheers scored to briefly stem the tide before the Hurricane scored the last nine points of the half.
Washington scored off the glass with 2:41 left in the half, giving Jonesboro a 25-17 lead. Williams scored and then set up the next basket, blocking a shot and driving the ball into the frontcourt before dishing to Kavon Pointer for a layup with 55 seconds to go.
A deflection by Deion Buford-Wesson helped lead to Washington's three-point play that set the 32-17 halftime score.
"I thought our depth kind of started wearing on them. Obviously, Jayden Forrest didn't play tonight (for Marion)," said Swift, whose team opened on a 11-2 run and led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. "We already thought we could wear on them a little bit and we had a big run there, and I thought a lot of it was fatigue."
Williams, Washington and Buford-Wesson sank 3-pointers in the third quarter, which ended with Jonesboro enjoying a 44-25 lead. The Hurricane pushed its lead to 54-29 in the final period before clearing the bench.
Washington sank three of Jonesboro's seven 3-pointers. Buford-Wesson connected twice outside the arc to finish with eight points for the Hurricane, which has won 33 consecutive games against in-state opponents.
Cheers led Marion with 16 points. Ryan Forrest added 13 for the Patriots, who will host Jonesboro in the regular-season finale Feb. 25.
The Hurricane is off Tuesday before starting the second half of 5A-East play Friday at Batesville.