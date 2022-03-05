Jonesboro routs Pine Bluff in 5A semifinals

SHERIDAN — Closing time came quickly again Saturday night at the Class 5A boys' state basketball tournament, courtesy of the Jonesboro Hurricane.
Jonesboro put the mercy rule into effect for the second time in as many nights and for the third time in as many state tournament games. The game clock ran without stopping for the final six-plus minutes as the Hurricane routed Pine Bluff 65-39 in the 5A state semifinals.
The Zebras (21-8) stayed close for a half before falling in the same manner as Hot Springs and Sylvan Hills earlier in the week against Jonesboro (27-3). The Hurricane won its three games at Yellowjacket Arena by a combined 98 points.
Coach Wes Swift did not expect Jonesboro to prevail as comfortably as it did against 5A-South champion Pine Bluff.
"We expected a fourth-quarter game. That's all we've talked about since we won (Friday night), that it's going to come down to the fourth quarter," Swift said. "We separated, played really well."
The 5A-East champion Hurricane will need to defeat a conference rival for its second consecutive state championship. Jonesboro will play Marion, a 64-46 semifinal winner over Lake Hamilton, at Hot Springs in Thursday's state championship game at 1:45 p.m.
Jonesboro won both regular-season meetings with Marion, but the Hurricane trailed by nine at halftime in the regular-season finale before rallying for a 37-30 victory on the Patriots' home floor.
"A coaching cliche is it's tough to beat a good team three times. I thought they looked as good (Saturday) as what I've seen them in a long time," Swift said of Marion. "I thought they were really, really good because they beat a dadgum good Lake Hamilton team."
Jonesboro will carry an 18-game winning streak into the championship game. Dating to last season, the Hurricane has won 43 consecutive games against in-state opponents.
Saturday night's game became a blowout in the third quarter. Jonesboro led by as many as 14 points in the first half, yet needed Amarion Wilson's jumper with four seconds left in the second quarter to take a 31-21 halftime lead.
Pine Bluff sophomore Courtney Crutchfield had 13 points at halftime, including more in transition than the Hurricane typically yields.
"We thought we were giving up way too many points in transition. We don't give up many points in transition. We talked about some things back there at halftime and that was really it," Swift said. "We wanted to lock down on Crutchfield, thought he was getting way too many easy looks, but he had six of his 13 in transition. We haven't given up six points in transition in I don't know when."
Quion Williams fueled the Hurricane's third-quarter surge, starting with a 3-pointer for a 36-23 lead. He dunked while drawing a foul, leading to a three-point play, and scored Jonesboro's next four points as well.
By quarter's end, Williams had scored 12 points in the period and Jonesboro had outscored Pine Bluff 27-8 for a 58-29 lead. Phillip Tillman's 3 pushed the Hurricane's lead to 63-32 with 6:49 remaining in the game, starting the fourth-quarter mercy rule with the margin above 30 points.
Williams, who has signed with Oklahoma State, finished with 17 points.
"He's a total mismatch for high school basketball; he'll probably be that way for college. But in high school, you put a big on him and he takes you off the bounce," Swift said of Williams. "You put a little on him and we put him in the post, and he's willing to do all that and then he's a great passer. It's not like you can go double him because they know he can pass the basketball."
Jesse Washington also scored 17 points for the Hurricane and Wilson added 14.
After Pine Bluff scored the first four points, Isaac Harrell scored all eight of his points in a 14-0 Hurricane run. Jonesboro led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Wilson, who missed games with a foot injury and illness during the second half of 5A-East play, scored nine points in the second quarter.
"I hated that he went through what he went through late in the year, because it really set him back, but you can see he's coming on now," Swift said. "He's a senior and he's loving this."
Crutchfield finished with 16 points to lead Pine Bluff. Nine of those points came in the second quarter, when the Zebras trailed 27-13 before cutting their deficit to 10 at halftime.