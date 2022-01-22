JONESBORO — Jonesboro continued its winning ways in 5A-East conference boys' basketball Friday night before adding another out-of-state victory to its résumé Saturday afternoon.
The Hurricane erased a 10-point second-half deficit Saturday to defeat Southaven, Miss., 55-46 in the Hotbed Classic at New Albany, Miss. Jonesboro held Southaven to 19 points in the second half while limiting the Chargers to 26.9 percent shooting from the field in the last two quarters.
Jonesboro (15-3) improved to 5-0 in the 5A-East with Friday night's 84-36 rout of Searcy at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. A trip across town to Nettleton is next for the Hurricane on Tuesday, followed by an early league showdown at home next Friday against Marion.
While Jonesboro shot only 32.8 percent from the field against Southaven (19-4), the Hurricane grabbed 24 offensive rebounds while producing a 53-30 overall rebounding advantage. The Hurricane had a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points and scored 19 points off 21 Southaven turnovers.
Jonesboro trailed 27-21 at halftime after being outscored 17-8 in the second quarter. The deficit reached 10 points, 33-23, with 6:27 left in the third quarter, but Jonesboro rallied to take a 38-35 lead at the end of the period.
The Hurricane led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Quion Williams scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Hurricane. Isaac Harrell scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Deion Buford-Wesson produced 10 points, five rebounds and three steals; Amarion Wilson had nine points, four rebounds and four assists; and Kavon Pointer chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.
Jonesboro, which was No. 47 in the MaxPreps national rankings recently, is 4-3 against out-of-state competition with victories over teams from Missouri, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi.
The Hurricane earned its 31st consecutive victory against in-state competition in the rout of Searcy. Jonesboro put up 28 points in the first quarter, including three dunks, and kept going in the second quarter to take a 50-16 halftime lead.
All 12 players who saw action scored for Jonesboro, which is ranked second overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Williams scored eight of his 17 points in the first quarter to lead Jonesboro's first-quarter outburst Friday. The Hurricane led 28-5 after the first quarter, 50-16 at halftime and 68-30 after the third quarter.
Harrell sank three of Jonesboro's six 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. Buford-Wesson added 12 points for the Hurricane.
Braden Watson and Cameron Hicks scored nine points each for Searcy (9-9, 1-4 conference).
Jonesboro 67, Searcy 33
The Lady Hurricane also enjoyed a big first quarter Friday night, scoring 29 points to start a rout of the Lady Lions.
Bramyia Johnson scored 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter as Jonesboro (10-6, 4-1 conference) took a 29-13 lead. Ereauna Hardaway scored eight points in the first quarter, including two 3-point baskets, and Destiny Thomas scored six points in the first quarter.
Jonesboro shut out Searcy 18-0 in the second quarter as Allannah Orsby led the way with eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers. The Lady Hurricane led 47-13 at halftime and 60-26 after the third quarter.
Hardaway and Orsby finished with 12 points each. Thomas added 10 for Jonesboro, which visits Nettleton on Tuesday.
Eva Roberts scored 10 points for Searcy (2-15, 0-5).