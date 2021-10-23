Jonesboro routs Searcy to extend 6A-East streak

Jonesboro’s Erik Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Searcy’s Daniel Perry during the Golden Hurricane’s win over the Lions on Friday night at Lion Stadium in Searcy. Also pictured for Jonesboro is Andre Reed (7).

 Mark Buffalo / Daily Citizen

SEARCY — Jonesboro’s march through the 6A-East conference continued Friday night as the Hurricane shut down Searcy’s high-scoring offense.

Rykar Acebo threw two touchdown passes, Markevious Pickett ran for two touchdowns and Jonesboro held Searcy to one touchdown during the first three quarters of a 35-13 victory at Lion Stadium.

Jonesboro (6-2, 5-0 conference) has outscored five conference opponents 198-46. The Hurricane moved into sole possession of first place in the 6A-East as Sylvan Hills, which visits Cooksey-Johns Field next Friday, suffered a 51-23 loss to El Dorado.

Searcy (4-4, 3-2 conference) entered Friday’s game averaging 35.7 points per game, including 43.3 points per game in league play. The Lions finished Friday’s game with their lowest point total since losing 35-7 to Cabot in the season opener.

Acebo, who has thrown 18 touchdown passes in conference play, put Jonesboro on the scoreboard first with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington in the first quarter. Tenison Roscoe kicked the first of five extra points for a 7-0 lead.

Pickett scored on a 9-yard run later in the first quarter as the Hurricane’s lead grew to 14-0.

Searcy’s only points of the first half came on a 2-yard run by Dede Johnson, who scored his 16th rushing touchdown of the season. The Hurricane blocked the extra point.

Jonesboro answered with a late second-quarter touchdown drive, capped by Pickett’s 2-yard run that set the Hurricane’s 21-6 halftime lead.

Linebacker Andre Reed started the second-half scoring by returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. It was the second score of the season for Reed, who also returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Little Rock Catholic.

Jonesboro’s final points came later in the third quarter on Acebo’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Pointer. Searcy’s Ckyler Tengler threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Reid Miles in the fourth quarter, followed by Tim Ulsperger’s extra point.