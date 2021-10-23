Jonesboro routs Searcy to extend 6A-East streak

SEARCY — Jonesboro’s march through the 6A-East conference continued Friday night as the Hurricane shut down Searcy’s high-scoring offense.
Rykar Acebo threw two touchdown passes, Markevious Pickett ran for two touchdowns and Jonesboro held Searcy to one touchdown during the first three quarters of a 35-13 victory at Lion Stadium.
Jonesboro (6-2, 5-0 conference) has outscored five conference opponents 198-46. The Hurricane moved into sole possession of first place in the 6A-East as Sylvan Hills, which visits Cooksey-Johns Field next Friday, suffered a 51-23 loss to El Dorado.
Searcy (4-4, 3-2 conference) entered Friday’s game averaging 35.7 points per game, including 43.3 points per game in league play. The Lions finished Friday’s game with their lowest point total since losing 35-7 to Cabot in the season opener.
Acebo, who has thrown 18 touchdown passes in conference play, put Jonesboro on the scoreboard first with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington in the first quarter. Tenison Roscoe kicked the first of five extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Pickett scored on a 9-yard run later in the first quarter as the Hurricane’s lead grew to 14-0.
Searcy’s only points of the first half came on a 2-yard run by Dede Johnson, who scored his 16th rushing touchdown of the season. The Hurricane blocked the extra point.
Jonesboro answered with a late second-quarter touchdown drive, capped by Pickett’s 2-yard run that set the Hurricane’s 21-6 halftime lead.
Linebacker Andre Reed started the second-half scoring by returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. It was the second score of the season for Reed, who also returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Little Rock Catholic.
Jonesboro’s final points came later in the third quarter on Acebo’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Pointer. Searcy’s Ckyler Tengler threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Reid Miles in the fourth quarter, followed by Tim Ulsperger’s extra point.