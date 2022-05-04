Jonesboro seals 5A-East soccer championship

Jonesboro’s Eder Leal (left) and Nettleton’s Ruben Saldivar battle for possession of the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s boys’ soccer match at Raider Field. Leal scored two goals as Jonesboro clinched the 5A-East conference championship with a 7-0 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro wrapped up the 5A-East conference championship Tuesday night with a 7-0 victory over Nettleton in boys’ soccer at Raider Field.

Eder Leal and Clay Glomski scored two goals each to lead the Hurricane (12-3, 12-1 conference). Jonesboro will take an 11-game winning streak into Friday’s regular-season finale against Greene County Tech at Cooksey-Johns Field.

The Hurricane led 4-0 at halftime. Leal opened the scoring off a Glomski cross on the left side. Glomski scored the next two goals, the first on a 20-yard shot on the left side from Gabriel Mata’s pass and the second on a header on the left side of the box from Leal’s cross.

Anthony Lopez scored off a rebound to give Jonesboro a four-goal advantage at halftime.

Leal opened the second-half scoring on a drop-off pass from Glomski. Brayan Rivera scored on a through ball from Leal and Jafet Cid scored off David Dominguez’s assist to close the scoring.

Calvin Hargis had four saves in goal for the shutout.

Jonesboro 6, Nettleton 0

JONESBORO – Keissy Hopes and Krisselle Nwokeji scored two goals each Tuesday to lead Jonesboro to a 6-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer at Raider Field.

Yajaira Alvarado added a goal, her 44th of the season, and also had two assists. Abril de La Rosa, Henley Rogers and Hopes had one assist each for the Lady Hurricane (13-2, 11-2 conference).

Alvarado set up Nwokeji to open the scoring four minutes into the game. After another five minutes, an Alvarado cross was knocked into Nettleton’s goal by a defender to make the score 2-0.

At the 20-minute mark, Hopes received a pass from a throw in and battled her way through several tackle attempts and placed a shot above the keeper’s head. With 10 minutes left in the half, Hopes placed a ball in from the corner for Nwokeji, who buried it in the back of the net.

After halftime, Alvarado’s shot from outside the box made it 5-0 at 34:21. Twenty-one seconds later, Alvarado passed the ball off for Hopes to finish the scoring.

GCT 2, Marion 1

PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech defeated Marion 2-1 Tuesday night in boys’ soccer to clinch a berth in the Class 5A state tournament.

Luke Couch and Colby Benton each recorded a goal for the Eagles (11-6-2, 7-4-2 conference). GCT’s Karson Eddings had eight saves for the Eagles in the goal.

Marion won the girls’ game 2-0.