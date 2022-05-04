Jonesboro seals 5A-East soccer championship

JONESBORO — Jonesboro wrapped up the 5A-East conference championship Tuesday night with a 7-0 victory over Nettleton in boys’ soccer at Raider Field.
Eder Leal and Clay Glomski scored two goals each to lead the Hurricane (12-3, 12-1 conference). Jonesboro will take an 11-game winning streak into Friday’s regular-season finale against Greene County Tech at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The Hurricane led 4-0 at halftime. Leal opened the scoring off a Glomski cross on the left side. Glomski scored the next two goals, the first on a 20-yard shot on the left side from Gabriel Mata’s pass and the second on a header on the left side of the box from Leal’s cross.
Anthony Lopez scored off a rebound to give Jonesboro a four-goal advantage at halftime.
Leal opened the second-half scoring on a drop-off pass from Glomski. Brayan Rivera scored on a through ball from Leal and Jafet Cid scored off David Dominguez’s assist to close the scoring.
Calvin Hargis had four saves in goal for the shutout.
Jonesboro 6, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Keissy Hopes and Krisselle Nwokeji scored two goals each Tuesday to lead Jonesboro to a 6-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer at Raider Field.
Yajaira Alvarado added a goal, her 44th of the season, and also had two assists. Abril de La Rosa, Henley Rogers and Hopes had one assist each for the Lady Hurricane (13-2, 11-2 conference).
Alvarado set up Nwokeji to open the scoring four minutes into the game. After another five minutes, an Alvarado cross was knocked into Nettleton’s goal by a defender to make the score 2-0.
At the 20-minute mark, Hopes received a pass from a throw in and battled her way through several tackle attempts and placed a shot above the keeper’s head. With 10 minutes left in the half, Hopes placed a ball in from the corner for Nwokeji, who buried it in the back of the net.
After halftime, Alvarado’s shot from outside the box made it 5-0 at 34:21. Twenty-one seconds later, Alvarado passed the ball off for Hopes to finish the scoring.
GCT 2, Marion 1
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech defeated Marion 2-1 Tuesday night in boys’ soccer to clinch a berth in the Class 5A state tournament.
Luke Couch and Colby Benton each recorded a goal for the Eagles (11-6-2, 7-4-2 conference). GCT’s Karson Eddings had eight saves for the Eagles in the goal.
Marion won the girls’ game 2-0.