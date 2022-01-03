JONESBORO — Eleven area high school basketball teams begin the 2022 segment of the season ranked among the top five of their respective classifications.
The second Arkansas Sports Media poll of the season, which was announced Monday, included eight area boys’ teams in the rankings. Three area teams were among those ranked in the girls’ poll.
Jonesboro (9-3) was also ranked No. 2 in the overall top 10 in the boys’ balloting after a 2-2 finish last week against stout competition at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn.
The Hurricane, which has won 26 consecutive games against in-state opponents, defeated Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. Jonesboro lost to Amarillo, Texas, and nationally ranked Dr. Phillips of Orlando. Fla.
North Little Rock (11-3) led the overall boys’ rankings with 14 of 15 first-place votes and 149 points. Jonesboro, which opens 5A-East conference play Friday against Batesville, was solidly in second with the other first-place vote and 121 total points. Blytheville and Nettleton also received votes for the overall top 10.
The Hurricane also led the Class 5A poll with 12 of 15 first-place votes and 69 points. Nettleton (12-3) remained fourth in the 5A poll with 23 total points.
Blytheville was ranked third in Class 4A after winning Division II of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Walnut Ridge, which suffered a close loss to Blytheville in the NEA tournament quarterfinals, was No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings, with Osceola third and Rivercrest receiving a vote.
Sloan-Hendrix and Buffalo Island Central were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 2A rankings. Rector also received votes in 2A.
Marked Tree was ranked third in 1A after winning the NEA tournament’s Division I.
While girls’ overall top 10 did not include any area teams, Nettleton (12-4) and Marmaduke (18-1) were among the other teams receiving votes. The Lady Raiders are ranked fourth in Class 5A after losing to Melbourne in the NEA Division II final, with Paragould and Jonesboro also among the teams receiving votes.
Valley View was among other teams receiving votes in Class 4A.
Manila was No. 4 in Class 3A after suffering its first loss of the season in the NEA Division I final.
Marmaduke remained second in the Class 2A rankings. Rector and Tuckerman were among the other teams receiving votes.
State basketball polls
The Overall Top 10 high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan. 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (14);11-3;149;1
2. Jonesboro (1);9-3;121;2
3. LR Parkview;9-2;82;3
4. Bentonville West;9-1;80;5
5. Farmington;15-1;77;4
(tie) Magnolia;9-0;77;7
7. Bentonville;9-3;57;9
8. Springdale Har-Ber;10-2;47;6
9. Maumelle;10-2;35;10
10. LR Central;7-5;27;8
Others receiving votes: Conway 14, Marion 14, Arkadelphia 10, Blytheville 9, Springdale 5, Morrilton 5, FS Northside 4, Lavaca 4, Nettleton 3, Wonderview 3, County Line 2.
Class 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (15);11-3;75;1
2. Bentonville West;9-1;51;2
3. Springdale Har-Ber;10-2;33;3
4. Bentonville;9-3;28;5
5. LR Central;7-5;20;4
Others receiving votes: Conway 9, Fayetteville 3, FS Northside 3, Springdale 3
Class 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (12);9-3;69;1
2. LR Parkview (2);9-2;58;2
3. Maumelle (1);10-2;42;3
4. Nettleton;12-3;23;4
5. Marion;8-2;18;–
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, West Memphis 5, Sylvan Hills 2, Sheridan 1, Lake Hamilton 1.
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (8);15-1;68;1
2, Magnolia (6);9-0;58;2
3, Blytheville (1);12-3;44;4
4, Arkadelphia;11-1;33;3
5, Fountain Lake;14-1;11;–
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 6, Forrest City 2, Stuttgart 2, Subiaco 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Dumas (13);12-1;69;1
2. Walnut Ridge (1);9-1;47;2
3. Osceola;7-2;37;4
4. Mayflower;11-4;31;3
5. Bergman (1);19-4 ;22;5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 4, Drew Central 3, Pangburn 3, Ashdown 3, Cave City 2, Paris 2, Rivercrest 1, Waldron 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lavaca (12);18-1;71;1
2. Eureka Springs (1);16-3;37;2
3. Dierks (2);11-0;36;5
4. Sloan-Hendrix;15-4;32;3
5. Buffalo Island;16-5;30;4
Others receiving votes: Acorn 8, Rector 8, McCrory 2, Melbourne 1.
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Wonderview (13);22-1;70;1
2. County Line (1);21-3;46;2
3. Marked Tree 13-1;36;4
4. West Side Greers Ferry;18-5;33;3
5. The New School (1);22-2;32;5
Others receiving votes: Bradley 6, Dermott 1, Ozark Catholic 1.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (11);14-1;146;1
2. FS Northside (4);13-0;134;2
3. North Little Rock;12-2;114;3
4. Farmington;16-1;107;4
5. Melbourne;13-0;82;6
6. Bergman;21-0;44 ;8
7. LR Central;9-3;32;9
8. Vilonia;8-2;29;–
9. Greenwood;9-4;28;5
10. Springdale Har-Ber;8-4;26;7
(tie) West Memphis;9-3;26;–
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 15, Bentonville West 13, Southside Batesville 7, Bryant 7, LR Christian 4, Nashville 3, Marmaduke 2, Lake Hamilton 2, Benton 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (11);14-1;71;1
2. FS Northside (4);13-0;62;2
3. North Little Rock;12-2;47;3
4. LR Central;9-3;20;5
5. Springdale Har-Ber;8-4;16;4
Others receiving votes: Bryant 5, Bentonville West 4.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Vilonia (4);8-2;50;4
2. Greenwood (4);9-4;45;1
3. West Memphis (4);9-3;35;–
4. Nettleton (1);12-4;31;2
5. Lake Hamilton (1) ;11-2;25;3
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 13, Benton (1) 9, Paragould 6, Marion 4, Jonesboro 3, Jacksonville 2, Siloam Springs 2, Sylvan Hills 1.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (15);16-1;75;1
2. Southside Batesville;14-1;51;3
3. Nashville;13-2;49;2
4. Morrilton;11-3;21;–
5. Star City;9-4;14;4
(tie) Lonoke;10-2;14;5
Others receiving votes: Valley View 3.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (15);21-0;75;1
2. Lamar;13-1;50;2
3. Booneville;14-0;43;3
4. Manila;15-1;22;5
5. Clinton;13-2 ;16;–
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 11, Centerpoint 6, Harding Academy 2.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Melbourne (14);13-0;74;1
2. Marmaduke (1);18-1;58;2
3. Salem;9-2;44;3
4. Quitman;13-1;32;4
5. Mountainburg;12-1;8;5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 3, Gurdon 2, Rector 2, Cedar Ridge 1, Tuckerman 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Norfork (11);18-4;67;1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (4);18-2;57;2
3. Wonderview;17-4;39;3
4. Mammoth Spring;16-6;34;4
5. Kirby;16-6;23;5
Others receiving votes: Dermott 5.