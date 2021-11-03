Jonesboro seeks outright 6A-East title

JONESBORO — Title share firmly in hand, the Jonesboro Hurricane can have the 6A-East championship all to itself with one more victory.
Jonesboro can earn its first outright conference championship since 1980 by winning tonight’s regular-season finale at Marion. A victory would give the Hurricane its first perfect conference record on the gridiron since 1978.
Coach Randy Coleman said his team is aware of the historic implications of tonight’s game.
“They definitely know about it and it does mean something. I think any time you have a championship title, I don’t care if it’s conference or state, it’s a big deal, especially when it doesn’t occur very often,” Coleman said. “One thing I’m proud of is our conference has been really competitive over the years. Kind of when I got the job it was West Memphis’ conference, and I think we’ve kind of flipped that a little bit and then other teams have come in like Pine Bluff, El Dorado, Sylvan Hills and Searcy that have made it extremely competitive.”
Jonesboro (7-2, 6-0 conference) has beaten those five teams plus Sheridan by a combined 232-60 this season.
Last week’s 34-14 victory over defending champion Sylvan Hills guaranteed the Hurricane the No. 1 state playoff seed from the 6A-East. Jonesboro will receive a first-round bye before opening the Class 6A playoffs at home Nov. 19 in the quarterfinals.
Coleman has seen no signs of a letdown this week.
“I don’t think that’s the makeup of our team. Monday and Tuesday, we had some of the most competitive practices we’ve had all year,” Coleman said. “They just get excited about practicing, so I wouldn’t anticipate if we get so excited about practicing that we would have a letdown when it comes to a game. Now, to me, a lot of times letdowns occur in execution. We may not execute, but I don’t think it will be from lack of focus or lack of effort.”
Jonesboro’s offense has executed with great efficiency in conference play.
Quarterback Rykar Acebo has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,646 yards and 22 touchdowns in 6A-East play, with one interception. Acebo has completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,381 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season, with one interception.
Jonesboro has multiple options in the passing game. Wide receiver Kavon Pointer has 46 receptions for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns; receiver Jesse Washington has caught 39 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns; and tight end Tyrin Ruffin has 31 receptions for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.
Linebacker Andre Reed leads the defense with 66 tackles. Reed has 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a fourth-down stop that ended a Sylvan Hills drive in the first half last week. Reed and cornerback Erik Wilson have three interceptions each.
Marion (3-6, 3-3 conference) has forfeited two games after playing an ineligible player, according to the Arkansas Activities Association.
The AAA announced Marion’s forfeit of its season-opening victory over Wynne on Wednesday. The Patriots have also forfeited a conference victory over West Memphis.
Coleman said Marion is as good defensively as any team Jonesboro has played since Conway in the third week of the season.
“They’ve got two guys over 6-2 on the defensive line and I want to say one of their linebackers is 6-3 or 6-4. They’re long and rangy and very fast,” Coleman said. “Then they’re as multiple as any defense we’ve played this year. They switch coverage really well. Typically going into a game you know this is the section of our offensive menu that we can order off of because that’s what they’re going to give us. I don’t know that we’ve got that in the Marion game just because you don’t know what coverage they’re going to be in.”
Cameron Anderson leads Marion’s offense with 1,031 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. Multiple players have thrown passes for the Patriots, whose leading receiver is Donnie Cheers with 23 receptions for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensive end Johnny Nichols has 60 tackles, 14 behind the line of scrimmage.
“They’re got a running back who’s run for over 1,000 yards already. They’ve had an injury at quarterback, but we anticipate two quarterbacks playing and they’re different,” Coleman said. “One’s more of a pass-first guy and the other is more mobile, and they do a little more motion stuff with him. It’s almost like you’re preparing for two offenses, but we motion quite a bit too, so it’s not stuff that we can’t simulate.”
Jonesboro is looking for its first victory at Marion since 2015. The Hurricane has a 10-5 series lead since 2004.