JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School recognized three senior athletes who are planning to play collegiately during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Hurricane football players Tony McKay and Frederick Giles Jr. have signed with Arkansas Tech and Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, respectively. Lady Hurricane softball standout Maya Cody will continue her career at Southwestern (Kan.) College.
Giles (6-3, 218) starred at defensive end for Jonesboro, earning outstanding defensive lineman honors as a senior in the rugged 7A-Central conference. He earned Class 7A all-state honors after making 103 tackles as a senior, including eight tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.
“I was very satisfied,” Giles said when asked about his season. “I think I could have done a little better in the playoffs, but other than that I was satisfied.”
Giles drew widespread college attention. He was recruited by Arkansas Tech, Lincoln, Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. Hutchinson Community (Kan.) College was another junior college option, Giles said, and he also considered a preferred walk-on opportunity at Arkansas State.
Coffeyville was Giles’ choice because he believes the Red Ravens can help him develop and earn an NCAA Division I scholarship in two years. “I feel like I’m nowhere near my ceiling, as my coach would say,” Giles said. “I’m just getting started.”
McKay (5-10, 190) was a second-team all-conference selection as a senior cornerback for the Hurricane. He finished the season with four pass break-ups and 23 tackles.
“I feel like I had a great career, amazing coaches and amazing teammates,” McKay said when asked about his time at Jonesboro. “I can’t picture myself playing anywhere else in high school. I loved it here.”
McKay will be learning a new position as he transitions to college football. He wants to put on a few pounds since Arkansas Tech projects him to play safety and is excited about the opportunity to play college football.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” McKay said. “It’s always cool to make a dream come true, so I’m really excited about that.”
Cody made an immediate impact last season after moving to Jonesboro from West Memphis Christian at spring break. She batted .562 in 10 games, hitting three home runs and driving in 14.
As the Lady Hurricane prepares to open its season, Cody is also working toward the next level.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I was a little nervous at first because it’s a big jump from high school to college softball, but I’m pretty excited about it.”
Jonesboro coach Josh Fleming said Cody will likely bat third or fourth in the order for the Lady Hurricane. She is also expected to serve as the primary pitcher.
Cody said she expects to play a different role at Southwestern, which is located in Winfield, Kan.
“I’m hoping I’m going to play shortstop and third base,” Cody said. “I want those to be my main positions, but if I need to pitch, I will.”