JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School recognized three senior athletes who are planning to play collegiately during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

Hurricane football players Tony McKay and Frederick Giles Jr. have signed with Arkansas Tech and Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, respectively. Lady Hurricane softball standout Maya Cody will continue her career at Southwestern (Kan.) College.

