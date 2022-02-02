JONESBORO — Five Jonesboro High School senior athletes, a group that included three volleyball players and two football players, made their college plans official Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Star wide receiver Kavon Pointer put his commitment to Army football in writing. Defensive lineman Bendarrion Webster will remain in state after signing with Arkansas Tech.
The Lady Hurricane sent three players into college volleyball as outside hitter Peyton Church signed with Ouachita Baptist, outside hitter/defensive specialist Jayden Hughes with Lyon College and outside/middle hitter Mollie McCoy with Chattanooga (Tenn.) State Community College.
Pointer (6-3, 185) caught 76 passes for 1,202 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, helping the Hurricane earn a share of the 6A-East conference championship.
He said he visited Army’s West Point, N.Y., campus on an official visit in September, coming away impressed with the atmosphere and the coaching staff.
“I’ll be on offense, but more of an athlete. I’ll be playing all around, go out to the slot a little bit,” Pointer said. “At the end of the season they passed it a lot. They’ll move me around a bit and it will turn out fine.”
Webster (6-3, 280) was one of the key players on the Hurricane defensive front.
“It just felt like home when I first arrived on campus, the first time I got a visit there, and the coaching staff is amazing,” Webster said of Arkansas Tech. “They just want the best for me.”
Hughes finished her senior season with 183 kills, 321 digs and 34 aces while serving 95.5 percent in an all-around role for the Lady Hurricane. She may have a similar assignment with Lyon.
“Since I was 8, I’ve always played all six rotations, front row and back row. I’ve been an outside hitter and played middle-back defense on the back row,” Hughes said. “I was under the impression that I was going to be a DS specifically, because I am kind of short, but it looks like I might get the opportunity to play another six rotations, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Church, who had 286 digs as a senior, will be joining her sister Kellen on Ouachita Baptist’s roster. Having a sister on the team, she already knows many of her future teammates and has spent time on campus at OBU.
“It’s really amazing because we’ve been teammates with each other basically since we were little, our whole lives,” Peyton Church said. “To get to have two more years of this, it’s going to be super special being on the court together again.”
McCoy had 124 kills as a senior despite being limited to 42 sets. She also had 22 blocks for the Lady Hurricane.
“I’m really excited because through COVID messing with recruiting to a broken leg to missing a month of my senior year, I really didn’t think I was going to get to play,” McCoy said of her chance to play college volleyball. “Now I’ve got this opportunity, and I’m glad I have the opportunity.”