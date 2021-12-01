LITTLE ROCK — T’Kera Anderson made one of two free throws with 2.2 seconds left in Tuesday’s game as Jonesboro defeated Pulaski Academy 49-48 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Hurricane prevailed as Ereauna Hardaway scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter. Hardaway also had three assists.
Bramyia Johnson scored 12 points while Allannah Orsby added 11 points and six rebounds.
Jonesboro (3-2) dominated the first half, leading 21-8 after the first quarter and 33-15 at halftime. Pulaski Academy (3-2) stormed back in the third quarter, taking a 41-38 lead.
Valley View 57, Mammoth Spring 54MAMMOTH SPRING —Valley View built a 13-point lead through three quarters and held off Mammoth Spring for a 57-54 victory in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Valley View (4-1) outscored Mammoth Spring 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 25-21 halftime lead. The Lady Blazers led 42-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Valley View’s Hunter Gibson led all scorers with 21 points. Anna Winkfield added 12 points and Morghan Weaver finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Brynn Washam scored 14 points, Adrianna Corbett 12 and Sara Crowe 11 for Mammoth Spring (11-2).
Valley View won the junior girls’ game 49-27, led by Mackenzie Whitlock with 15 points and Jaden Crews with nine.
WBU TournamentWALNUT RIDGE — The top two seeds advanced with little difficulty Tuesday night in the Williams Baptist University tournament senior girls’ division.
Top-seeded Tuckerman defeated Hillcrest 53-18 and second-seeded Marmaduke beat Sloan-Hendrix 54-25. Fifth-seeded Westside ousted fourth-seeded Corning 48-44.
Tuckerman led 35-11 at halftime in its victory over Hillcrest. Shanley Williams scored 15 points and Kenzie Soden added 13 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Makenzie Hampton scored 20 points in Marmaduke’s victory over Sloan-Hendrix. Bean Hoffman and Baylie Joiner added 13 points each for the Lady Greyhounds, while Makayla Gosha led Sloan-Hendrix with 10 points.
Westside outscored Corning 23-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a four-point victory.
Sloane Welch, Lanie Welch and Megan Hedger scored 11 points each for Westside. Kenlie Watson and Whitley Bolen scored 16 points each for Corning.
MacArthur 37, Osceola 14JONESBORO — MacArthur opened a 25-2 halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Osceola 37-14 in junior girls’ basketball.
Alexia Gomez scored 10 points and Diamond Edwards added seven for MacArthur (3-2), which had 10 different players score.
MacArthur won the seventh-grade game 18-3.