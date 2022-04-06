PARAGOULD — Eder Leal scored four goals Tuesday night as Jonesboro rolled past Paragould 7-0 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
All seven goals came in the first half for the Hurricane (4-3, 4-1 conference). Gabriel Mata started the scoring, connecting outside of the 18-yard box on the left side off a Jafet Cid assist.
Leal scored at the top of the box from Carlos Alvarado’s assist and from the right side off Clay Glomski’s assist. Brayan Rivera scored Jonesboro’s fourth goal off a Leal assist.
Leal scored two more goals, assisted on each by Anthony Gonzalez, and Rivera scored off a Brandon Solorzano assist.
Goalkeeper Calvin Hargis had five stops in goal.
Jonesboro 9, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Yajaira Alvarado scored four goals and added an assist Tuesday to lead Jonesboro to a 9-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Krisselle Nwokeji scored one goal and assisted on three more for the Lady Hurricane (6-1, 4-1 conference). Roxy Crotts, Henley Rogers, Hailey Hopes and Keissy Hopes scored one goal each, while Ayesha Uddin had an assist and Jackie Martinez made one save in goal.
Batesville 2, Nettleton 1
BATESVILLE – Batesville’s Esler Ordonez scored from 25 yards on a free kick in the 73rd minute Tuesday to give the Pioneers a 2-1 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Nettleton scored in the first minute after Antonio Almaraz was fouled in the penalty area. KJ McShan converted the penalty to give the Raiders (4-9-1, 2-3 conference) a quick 1-0 lead.
Batesville tied the score on a ball that was delivered to the backside on a pass to Fernando Acosta.
Nettleton’s Josh Gonzalez had five saves in goal.
Batesville 1, Nettleton 0
BATESVILLE – Batesville’s Salice Speed scored in the 54th minute off a corner kick for the only goal Tuesday as the Lady Pioneers defeated Nettleton 1-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Nettleton (3-7-1, 1-3-1 conference) had eight shots on the night and had goal overturned by an offside decision. Toni Williams had 5 saves on the night for the Lady Raiders.
GCT 8, West Memphis 0
PARAGOULD – Ryley McMains scored off a header as part of a hat trick Tuesday night during Greene County Tech’s 8-0 rout of West Memphis in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Zane Abbott, Luke Couch, Bridger Vines, Grason Hicks and Colby Benton scored one goal each for the Eagles (6-5, 2-3 conference). Karson Eddings came up with four saves in the first half, which ended with GCT leading 7-0, and JD Hovey had three saves in the second half.
GCT won the girls’ game 7-0.