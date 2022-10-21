Jonesboro, Southwest battle for playoff position

JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s last home game this season figures to go a long way in determining whether the Hurricane makes the state playoffs in its first year of Class 7A football.
Six of the eight teams in the 7A-Central conference will qualify for the 12-team 7A playoff bracket. The No. 6 seed likely comes down to Jonesboro, Little Rock Southwest and Little Rock Central, teams that are all 0-4 in conference play going into Week 8.
Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said his team needs a victory tonight against Little Rock Southwest to keep its season alive. Kickoff at Cooksey-Johns Field is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s a scenario where we’re very similar to each other and then the most common similarity, and the one that is most important, is this is a playoff game for both of us,” Coleman said. “If you lose this week, you’re out, period. It’s a playoff week. That’s what we’ve been telling the kids. We need to have that focus and play like the stakes are a lot higher, because they are.”
Jonesboro and Southwest have identical records, both teams at 1-6 overall in addition to 0-4 in the conference. Winless Central, which is also mathematically alive for a playoff berth, scored only 40 points in its first seven games combined.
Southwest, which replaced McClellan and Fair high schools when it opened in the fall of 2020, is the only 7A school with a smaller enrollment than Jonesboro in the Arkansas Activities Association’s 2022-24 reclassification. The Hurricane spent the 2020-22 cycle in Class 6A because the AAA accepted Southwest’s appeal to play with the state’s largest schools in 7A.
“We kind of knew going into the year that Fort Smith Northside, Southwest and Central would be the three teams that, roster-wise, we would be similar with. Now, I would venture to give an opinion that Southwest and ourselves are a lot alike,” Coleman said. “Southwest played Bryant really well. Southwest has an offense that can be dangerous, but they just haven’t played four quarters of a football game yet. They have a defense that has athletes all over the place, but they’ve given up some big plays.”
While the Gryphons have a state championship coach in Daryl Patton, who led Fayetteville to four state titles, they have yet to make an impact competitively. Southwest was 2-15 in its first two seasons and has beaten only Rogers Heritage this fall.
The Gryphons, who run a Dead-T offense, have been outscored 168-14 in conference play. Conference foes have outscored the Hurricane 144-62.
“A lot of it is probably those kids just need to believe. We’re kind of in a similar boat right now,” Coleman said. “We’ve got kids who are kind of waiting for the bad to happen because that’s what they’ve experienced, but one of these two teams is going to figure out a way to flip that and gain some momentum and get a win.”
Coleman said the Hurricane will alternate quarterbacks again this week after playing junior Terrance Brown and sophomore Rylan Jones in last week’s 28-14 loss to North Little Rock. Jones, who played the entire second half, was 5-of-17 passing for 98 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, one of which came on a Hail Mary pass at the end of the game.
“We really wanted to see what would happen if he played every snap of the half,” Coleman said. “With a young quarterback, you get a mixed bag, but now we have some good tape of things he did well and things he didn’t do well. Now you get to learn from it.”
Senior running back Brock McCoy rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown last week, bringing his season totals to 711 yards and four touchdowns. Senior end Fred Giles, who was recently offered a scholarship by Division II Pittsburg State, Coleman said, leads the Hurricane with 71 tackles after making 15 against North Little Rock. Giles also recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal attempt.
Tonight’s game is the last of four on Jonesboro’s home schedule. Coleman said the Hurricane inherited Little Rock Catholic’s 7A-Central slate when the Rockets moved to 6A, giving his team only three home conference games. Jonesboro also struggled to find home non-conference games after reclassification.
“We tried to find games and we knew we were on the road a lot this year. The good news is we’ll be at home a lot next year,” Coleman said.
“You try to look at it as the glass is half full. It is what it is. The thing you want to do is go out with a win in your last home game, keep yourself alive with the playoffs and go out and try to be road warriors.”