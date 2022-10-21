Jonesboro, Southwest battle for playoff position

Jonesboro’s Brock McCoy finds an opening in North Little Rock’s defense on a 67-yard touchdown run during last week’s game at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hurricane plays its final home game of the season this evening against Little Rock Southwest.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s last home game this season figures to go a long way in determining whether the Hurricane makes the state playoffs in its first year of Class 7A football.

Six of the eight teams in the 7A-Central conference will qualify for the 12-team 7A playoff bracket. The No. 6 seed likely comes down to Jonesboro, Little Rock Southwest and Little Rock Central, teams that are all 0-4 in conference play going into Week 8.

