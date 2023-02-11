NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Defense kept Jonesboro in Friday night's game long enough for the Hurricane to get going offensively.
While the Hurricane struggled offensively for almost three quarters, they forced 19 turnovers and eventually surged past North Little Rock 60-52 in a key 6A-Central game.
The Hurricane (22-3, 8-1 conference) remains atop the league, a game ahead of Little Rock Central. North Little Rock (16-7, 5-4 conference) is in a fourth-place tie with Cabot after failing to earn a third victory over Jonesboro this season.
While trailing 17-11 after one quarter and 24-18 at the half, Jonesboro shot 7 of 30 in the first half. North Little Rock twice led by eight in the second quarter, and it was 26-18 early in the third quarter.
But the Charging Wildcats had seven turnovers in the third quarter and Jonesboro scored the final five points of the period to tie the game at 36.
The Hurricane started the fourth quarter by scoring the first five points as part of a 9-3 run for a 45-39 lead.
North Little Rock got to within 47-44 with 3:10 left. Jonesboro answered with seven straight, including a three-point play by Devarius Montgomery, and it was 54-44 with 1:59 to play.
In the fourth quarter, Jonesboro shot 4 of 8 from the field and was 8 of 11 on free throws.
Deion Bufford-Wesson led Jonesboro with 24 points, 16 in the second half. Phillip Tillman added 19 points and CJ Larry had eight.
The Charging Wildcats were led by Robert Griffin with 15 points. Ja’kory Withers added 13 points and Braylon Frazier eight. North Little Rock defeated Jonesboro in the finals of the Rumble on the Ridge in November, then won at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym last month.
North Little Rock won Friday's girls' game 72-36.