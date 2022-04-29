BATESVILLE — Jonesboro won both team titles Thursday in the 5A-East conference track and field meet at Pioneer Stadium.
The Jonesboro boys won 12 of 18 events while piling up 271.5 points to finish with more points than their next three closest competitors combined. West Memphis was second in the team standings with 110 points, followed by Marion (79), Batesville (69.5), Nettleton (59.5), Searcy (53), Greene County Tech (40) and Paragould (8.5).
Jonesboro also won the girls’ team title handily, finishing first in nine of 18 events while scoring 223 points. Nettleton was second with 98.5 points, followed by West Memphis (85.5), Batesville (79), Paragould (60), Marion (50), Searcy (43) and Greene County Tech (41).
Erik Wilson won three individual events and ran the anchor leg on two winning relays to lead the Hurricane. Wilson won the 200-meter dash (22.02 seconds), the long jump (22-4 1/2) and the high jump (6-1).
Other individual event winners for Jonesboro included Brock McCoy in the 100 (11.27), John Paul Pickens in the 400 (51.39), Murray Cooper in the pole vault (13-3), Matt Cooper in the shot put (48-10) and Kavon Pointer in the triple jump (44-10 1/4).
Jonesboro swept all four relays. Jordan Hicks, Tyrin Ruffin, McCoy and Wilson won the 4x100 (43.94) and the 4x200 (1:29.80); Owen Church, Pointer, Pickens and McCoy won the 4x400 (3:32.56); and Church, Ben Wewers, Jackson Hall and Adam Rutherford won the 4x800 (9:00.95).
Nettleton’s KJ Word swept the hurdle races, winning the 110 (16.39) and the 300 (42.24).
The Lady Hurricane had five individual event winners and also swept the relays on the way to the girls’ team title. Carmen Payne won the 400 (1:03.20); Savannah Byrd won the 1600 (5:55.96); Lydia McCullough won the long jump (16-0 3/4); Destiny Thomas won the shot put (42-10); and Peyton Church won the discus (102-11).
Jonesboro’s Jyanna Woods, D’Arryia Powell, Alexandria Washington and Takiria Brown won the 4x100 relay (50.18); Powell, Kalaiya Dixon, China Young and Payne won the 4x200 (1:49.26); Keissy Lopez-Hopes, Young, Byrd and Powell won the 4x200 (4:19.09); and Nina Henkelmann, Audrey White, Henley Rogers and Byrd won the 4x800 (11:14.18).
Paragould’s Starlyn Edwards won two events, the 800 (2:36.64) and the 3200 (13:27.61). The Lady Rams’ Carson DeFries won the high jump (5-3).
Nettleton’s second-place finish in the team standings included five second-place event finishes. Makila Hill placed second in the 100, while Donna Douglas was the runner-up in the shot put and discus. The Lady Raiders were second in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.