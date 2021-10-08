JONESBORO — Jonesboro swept the team titles as well as the singles and doubles championships in the 5A-East district tennis tournament this week at Allen Park.
Jonesboro finished with 18 points in the boys’ team standings, followed by Batesville (8), Searcy (5), Nettleton and Paragould (2 each), Marion (1) and West Memphis (0).
In boys’ singles, Jonesboro’s Joe Patton defeated Batesville’s Wes Lange 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. Patton ousted Searcy’s Caleb Pettis 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Batesville’s Thomas Morgan 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Morgan claimed third place with an 8-2 victory over Paragould’s Isaac Cook.
Jonesboro’s Ethan Richardson and Carson Fowler claimed the boys’ doubles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over teammates Win Paul Gibson and Mills Arnold in the finals.
Richardson defeated Batesville’s Isaac Wehrung and Malcom Hammack 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and defeated Nettleton’s William Jensen and Cameron Salo 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Gibson and Arnold defeated teams from Marion (6-0, 6-0) and Searcy (6-0, 6-0) to reach the finals.
Jensen and Salo defeated Searcy’s Jacob Borst and Easton Gill 8-6 for third place.
Jonesboro won the girls’ team title with 19 points. Searcy was second with six points, followed by Batesville (5), Marion (4), West Memphis (3), Nettleton (1) and Paragould (0).
Jonesboro’s Jenna Payne won the girls’ singles championship by beating Batesville’s Bella Floyd 6-1, 6-0 in the finals. Payne defeated Marion’s Harris Hale 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Searcy’s Haley Tancinco 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Jonesboro’s Lauren Guadamuz and Ella McPike won the girls’ doubles championship by defeating teammates Anna Parker and Easton 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the finals. Guadamuz and McPike defeated teams from Batesville (6-1, 6-0) and Marion (6-3, 6-0) to reach the finals.
Parker and McDaniel reached the finals by beating teams from West Memphis (6-1, 6-3) and West Memphis (6-4, 6-4).
Jonesboro’s Jason Morgan was named coach of the year in both divisions.
The Class 5A state tournament is scheduled Monday and Tuesday in Hot Springs.