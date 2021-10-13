Jonesboro continued its dominance in Class 5A while Valley View and Piggott also produced champions in high school state tennis tournaments Tuesday.
The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane both won their fifth consecutive team state championships as the Class 5A tournament wrapped up in Hot Springs. Jonesboro swept the singles and doubles championships in both divisions.
Jonesboro’s Jenna Payne won her fourth consecutive girls’ singles championship by defeating Little Rock Parkview’s Emmory Simmons 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Payne defeated Vilonia’s Chloe Lane 6-0, 6-2; Hot Springs Lakeside’s Sabrina Long 6-0, 6-0; and Mountain Home’s Maci Heide 6-1, 6-1 to reach the championship match.
In an all-Jonesboro girls’ doubles final, Lauren Guadamuz and Ella McPike defeated teammates Anna Parker and Easton McDaniel 6-1, 6-3 for the title.
Guadamuz defeated Little Rock Christian’s Rainey Ramsey and Jewel Smith 6-0, 6-1; Hot Springs Lakeside’s Addison Dowdy and Mia Francioni 6-0, 6-1; and Marion’s Kelly Pedersen and Kora Wilson 6-1, 6-0 to reach the final. Parker and McDaniel made their way to the finals by defeating Benton’s Elly Edmonson and Rylee Sisco 6-0, 6-1; Hot Springs Lakeside’s Elizabeth Cowen and Lauren Latham 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; and West Memphis’ Samantha Holt and Taylor Brossett 6-2, 6-2.
Jonesboro’s Joe Patton won his second 5A boys’ singles title by defeating Hot Springs Lakeside’s Ben Hollis 7-6, 6-1 in the championship match. Patton’s road to the finals included victories over Mountain Home’s Dodge Harris (6-0, 6-0), Little Rock Christian’s Andrew Griffith (6-0, 6-0) and Batesville’s Thomas Morgan (6-2, 6-1).
The Hurricane’s Ethan Richardson and Carson Fowler defeated Hot Springs Lakeside’s William Ivy and Griffin Gulley 6-2, 6-3 to win the 5A boys’ doubles championship. Richardson and Fowler defeated Van Buren’s Jackson Bond and Seth Dunn 6-2, 6-1; Lake Hamilton’s Ty Robinson and Kai Condley 7-5, 6-2; and Lakeside’s Walker Wood and Greyson Cornelison 6-4, 6-3 to reach the finals.
Jonesboro’s Win Paul Gibson and Mills Arnold defeated Wood and Cornelison 8-3 for third place. Gibson and Arnold defeated Van Buren’s Joshua Kovitch and Levi Hubbs 6-0, 6-1 and Lake Hamilton’s Peter Bobnar and Austin Praetzel 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinals, where they were defeated 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 by Ivy and Gulley.
Valley View was the state runner-up in Class 4A in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. Pulaski Academy was the team champion in both divisions.
The Lady Blazers’ Cydney Rogers became a four-time state champion in 4A girls’ singles by defeating Pulaski Robinson’s Zayla Ware 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the finals in Little Rock. Rogers had a first-round bye before defeating Shiloh Christian’s Hailey Trannell 6-0, 6-0 and Harrison’s Maelle Barthelemy 6-0, 6-0 to reach the finals.
Valley View’s Alison Shinabery and Hannah Hyneman finished third in girls’ doubles by defeating Monticello’s Mary Mencer and Mia Reginelli 8-1. Shinabery and Hyneman defeated Monticello’s McLauren McGregor and Liz Stafford 6-1, 6-0 and Harrison’s Camryn Casey and Abby Borland 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals, where they were defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Pulaski Academy’s Caroline Chambers and Danna Homsi.
Valley View’s Ethan Bacsa was the state runner-up in 4A boys’ singles after falling 6-1, 6-0 to Pulaski Academy’s Noah Becker in the finals. Bacsa reached the championship match by defeating Heber Springs’ Isaac King 6-0, 6-0; Harrison’s Will Mahoney 6-0, 6-0; and Pulaski Academy’s Brandon Nguyen.
Valley View’s Parker St. Pierre and Jackson Harmon defeated Star City’s Kolby McBride and Anden Owen 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the first round before losing to Subiaco’s Matthew Wewers and Nicholas Adams 6-4, 6-4 in the boys’ doubles quarterfinals.
Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves and Brandon Palmer won the 3A boys’ doubles championship at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Seegraves and Palmer defeated Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Michael Ofodile and Lucas Holloway 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in the finals after rolling past Episcopal Collegiate’s Charlie Brandom and Jack Schumacher 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Seegraves and Palmer opened the tournament by defeating Bismarck’s Ethan Davis and Kalem Rorie 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then dispatched Bergman’s Walker Patten and Braydon Oleson 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Piggott received the boys’ state runner-up trophy after Episcopal Collegiate and Haas Hall-Fayetteville tied for the team title.
In Monday’s action, Corning’s Kenlie Watson defeated McGehee’s Laniya Dempsey 6-3, 6-1 in the girls’ singles first round before losing to Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Leena Cashman 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Piggott’s Aden Baggett defeated Booneville’s George Griffiths 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of boys’ singles Monday before losing to Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Savan Cashman 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Newport’s Jaxon Gates and Jalen Frazier earned a first-round victory in boys’ doubles by defeating Atkins’ Zackary Berkemeyer and Reese Bixler 6-4, 6-3. Gates and Frazier lost to Harding Academy’s Andrew Ross and Ryan McGaha 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Ridgefield Christian’s Jenna Berry was the state runner-up in girls’ singles during the Class 2A state tournament at Fairfield Bay. Berry defeated Shirley’s Addie Overtuff 6-0, 6-0; Hampton’s Laken Williams 6-2, 6-0; and Conway Christian’s Caroline Huff 6-2, 6-3 to reach the finals, where she lost 7-6, 7-5 to Haas Hall-Bentonville’s Lexa Farmer.
Ridgefield’s Noah Stracener and Doss McDaniel finished third in boys’ doubles after defeating Maumelle Charter’s Mason Heslip and Caleb Ross 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the third-place match. Stracener and McDaniel defeated West Side Greers Ferry’s Zack Birmingham and Channer Smith 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 and Haas Hall Bentonville’s Sebastian Banks and Eli Iliria 7-6, 7-6 to reach the semifinals, where they were defeated 6-4, 7-5 by Conway Christian’s Gavin Hensley and Elliott Gainey.
Third place in 2A girls’ doubles went to Riverside’s Brooklyn Berry and Mallory Booth, who defeated Marked Tree’s Shelby Tacker and Brooklyn Blansett 7-5, 6-4 for third place.
Berry and Booth defeated Acorn’s Cierra Burdess and Paige Parnell 6-0, 6-0 and West Side Greers Ferry’s Sarah Carlton and Kelby Smith 6-1, 7-5 to reach the semifinals, where they lost to Parkers Chapel’s Bella Frisby and Kallie Martin 6-2, 6-1.
Tacker and Blansett defeated Maumelle Charter’s Kameron Davis and Arden Schapp 6-0, 6-3 and Hampton’s Lily Floss and Brooke Ricker 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals, where they were defeated 6-4, 6-0 by Parkers Chapel’s Rebekah Hardy and Madison Sullivan.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy’s Jude Stewart finished fourth in 2A boys’ singles. Stewart defeated Fordyce’s Briar Carlson 6-0, 6-0 and Conway Christian’s Lawton Summerlin 6-4, 6-2 in the first two rounds. He lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to Maumelle Christian’s Ben Conklin in the semifinals and 6-2, 6-1 to Haas Hall-Bentonville’s Jack Isola in the third-place match.