BATESVILLE — Jonesboro started the second half of 5A-East conference play with victories in boys’ and girls’ basketball Wednesday night.
Isaac Harrell scored 11 points and Quion Williams 10 as Jonesboro romped to a 54-8 victory over Batesville in the boys’ game, holding the Pioneers to two points in the second half. The Lady Hurricane limited the Lady Pioneers to four points during the second half of a 58-22 victory in the girls’ game.
Devarius Montgomery added eight points, Jesse Washington seven and Kavon Pointer six as the Hurricane (18-3, 8-0 conference) extended its winning streak to nine games. Jonesboro led 17-4 after the first quarter, 29-6 at halftime and 45-6 after the third quarter.
Jonesboro (13-6, 7-1 conference) led the girls’ game 20-10 after the first quarter, 38-18 at halftime and 50-22 after the third quarter. Ereauna Hardaway scored 19 points to lead the Lady Hurricane, hitting three 3-pointers. Bramyia Johnson added 16 points and Allannah Orsby 10 as Jonesboro extended its winning streak to six games.
Abby Hurley scored 11 points to lead Batesville, none in the second half.
Jonesboro hosts Paragould on Tuesday.
Wynne 60, eStem 39
WYNNE – Zahryia Baker finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday as Wynne kept its 4A-5 conference record perfect in senior girls’ basketball with a 60-39 victory over eStem.
The Lady Yellowjackets took control in the first half, leading 19-4 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime. Wynne (17-5, 9-0 conference) led 48-22 after three quarters in its 10th consecutive victory.
Derriona Spencer scored 13 points for Wynne. Darienne Carter added nine points and nine rebounds.
Riverside 37, Bay 29
LAKE CITY – Three players scored in double figures Wednesday for Riverside, helping the Lady Rebels defeat Bay 37-29 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Ali Towles and Mackenzie Thomas scored 11 points each to lead Riverside (15-12, 8-5 conference). Hannah Gosa added 10 points.
Riverside (23-1, 12-0) won the junior girls’ game 43-13, led by Carly Jo Womack and Brooklyn Berry with eight points each.
Ridgefield Christian 64, CRA 44
JONESBORO – Noah Stracener scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Wednesday to lead Ridgefield Christian to a 64-44 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Wil Archer and Doss McDaniel added 15 points each for the Warriors (15-13, 10-3 conference). Sam Marshall scored 25 points to lead CRA.
CRA led 14-10 after the opening quarter, but Ridgefield came back to take a 38-24 halftime lead and extended its advantage to 59-32 at the end of the third quarter.
CRA rolled to a 50-28 victory in the junior boys’ game, led by Talon McMillon with 15 points and Justus Stewart with nine. Evan Ellenburg scored nine points to lead Ridgefield Christian.
Manila 54, Rivercrest 51
WILSON – Manila edged Rivercrest 54-51 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Wednesday.
The Lions improve to 17-7 overall, 11-2 in conference play.
Osceola 78, Gosnell 43
OSCEOLA – Anthony Harris finished with 20 points and eight rebounds Wednesday, leading Osceola to a 78-43 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Terrence Nimmers added 15 points and Cassie Bullard 11 for the Seminoles (16-4, 10-2 conference).
BIC 62, Rector 56
RECTOR – Buffalo Island Central kept its 2A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday night with a 62-56 victory over Rector in senior boys’ basketball.
Jack Edwards scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs (24-5, 13-0 conference). Jaron Burrow added points while Nicholas Patterson finished with 13 for BIC, which led 21-9 after the first quarter, 36-24 at halftime and 52-39 after three quarters.
Lane Stucks scored 23 points and Cooper Rabjohn 13 for Rector.
Rector won the junior boys’ game 43-38.
MacArthur 32, Annie Camp 27
JONESBORO – MacArthur completed a perfect regular season in junior boys’ basketball Wednesday with a 32-27 victory over Annie Camp at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Kelen Smith scored 19 points to lead MacArthur (24-0). Myreion Taylor finished with seven points for Annie Camp (17-6).