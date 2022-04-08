Jonesboro sweeps Batesville in 5A-East twinbill

JONESBORO — Jonesboro rallied in the first game and dominated the second to earn a doubleheader sweep of Batesville in 5A-East conference baseball Thursday.
The Hurricane scored five runs in the final two innings to rally for a 6-5 victory over the Pioneers to start the doubleheader. Lance Davis pitched a two-hit shutout in the nightcap as Jonesboro rolled to a 10-0 victory in six innings.
Jonesboro (12-5-1, 5-1 conference) trailed 5-1 after five innings in the first game. A two-run sixth closed the gap to two runs and the Hurricane plated three in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Josh Hyneman and Rykar Acebo hit one-out singles to start Jonesboro’s seventh-inning comeback. Hudson Hosman drew a walk to load the bases and Will Thyer drew a walk to score a run, pulling the Hurricane within 5-4.
Jack Cheatham was hit by a pitch to score the tying run and Zac Day drew another walk to score the winning run.
Day, who also drove in a run in the sixth, finished with a hit and two RBIs in the first game. Ty Rhoades doubled for the Hurricane’s lone extra-base hit.
Acebo pitched a complete game for the victory, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Batesville’s Gage Wood pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out 10 and walking four. Wood also powered the Pioneers (11-4, 4-2) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs.
Davis struck out nine batters while walking one and allowing only two hits in the nightcap. Jonesboro, the visiting team in the second game, scored three runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Meyer Maddox was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the second game. Rhoades was 2-for-3; Hosman added a hit and an RBI; Hyneman had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored; Acebo had a hit and an RBI while scoring twice; Day drove in a run; and Charlie Dominguez had a hit and two RBIs.
Marion 7, Valley View 5
JONESBORO – Marion held off Valley View for a 7-5 victory Thursday in high school baseball.
The Blazers (15-3) lost despite outhitting the Patriots (13-4) 10-3. Slade Caldwell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Grayson Becker was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Valley View.
Lawson Ward and Jackson Stotts also drove in runs for Valley View.
Becker started on the mound, yielding four runs (three earned) on two hits while walking six and striking out one.
Walnut Ridge 13, Hoxie 1
WALNUT RIDGE – Mason Andrews pitched a five-inning no-hitter Thursday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 13-1 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 conference baseball.
Andrews struck out 10 batters. He was also 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Bobcats (12-2, 9-1 conference).
Kel Slusser was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Maddox Jean doubled and drove in a run. Nolan Belcher added a hit and two RBIs, including one in the first inning to help the Bobcats get going. He also joined Andrews in driving in runs during Walnut Ridge’s four-run fifth inning.
Rector 9, Riverside 2
LAKE CITY – Jerron Bucy pitched a complete game Thursday to lead Rector to a 9-2 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Bucy allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out seven batters and walked only one.
Cooper Rabjohn was 3-for-4 to lead the Cougars (12-3, 7-2 conference). Sam Shipley was 2-for-4 and Bucy reached base four times on a hit and three walks.
Riverside’s Kaleb Tacker pitched two innings, yielding four runs (two earned) and four hits. Trae Barnes worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits while striking out four batters.