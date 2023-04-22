Jonesboro sweeps Hoffman team titles

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School athletes won 22 of 36 events Thursday at Cooksey-Johns Field as the Hurricane and Lady Hurricane dominated the team standings in the annual Paul Hoffman Hurricane Relays.
The Hurricane won 12 of 18 events to score 253 points in the boys’ meet. Marion was second with 143 points, followed by Valley View with 69, Brookland and Paragould with 48 each, and Westside with 26.
Jonesboro athletes won 10 events and scored 215 points in the girls’ meet. Valley View was second with 118.5 points, followed by Marion with 106, Brookland with 77 and Paragould with 60.5.
Matt Cooper and Alex Elliot won two events each for the Hurricane. Cooper finished first in the shot put with a distance of 49-6 1/2 and the discus throw at 145-2. Elliot won the 110-meter hurdles (15.87) and 300 hurdles (42.08).
Gavin McDowell soared 14-0 to win the pole vault. Other individual winners for the Jonesboro boys included Jordan Hicks in the long jump (21-6); Marcus Evans in the triple jump (41-3); Demetrius Moore in the 100 (11.27); and Cole Kelly in the 3200 (10:38.40).
Jonesboro won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Hicks, Tierre Hamilton, Anthony Clemons and Moore won the 4x100 (44.16); Dhamani Claybrooks, Chris Stacy, Clarence Mucherson and Jaques Jordan won the 4x200 (1:35.61); and Owen Church, Luke Baltz, Adam Rutherford and Ben Wewers won the 4x800 (9:34.84).
Westside’s Cayden Wortham won two events, taking the 800 (2:08.58) and the 1600 (4:51.82). Valley View’s Jay Morman won the high jump with a clearance of 6-4.
Marion’s Julian Carter II won the 400 in 48.32 and the 200 in 22.42. The Patriots also won the 4x400 relay.
Jonesboro’s Kalaiya Dixon won three events in the girls’ division, prevailing in the high jump (5-2), triple jump (36-0) and the 100 hurdles (16.46).
The Lady Hurricane’s individual event winners included Jimaria Jackson in the long jump (15-9 1/2); Keissy Lopez-Hopes in the 100 (12.94); Carmen Payne in the 400 (1:03.15); and D’Arryia Powell in the 200 (26.47).
Jonesboro won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Payne, Dixon, China Young and Powell won the 4x200 (1:48.59); Powell, Jackson, J’yanna Woods and Alexandria Washington won the 4x100 (51.71); and Lopez-Hopes, Young, Savannah Byrd and Payne won the 4x400 (4:18.18).
Brookland’s Charlie Stallings won the pole vault with a clearance of 10-1 and the 300 hurdles in a time of 47.44. The Lady Bearcats had two more event winners as Chloe Rodriguez prevailed in the shot put (35-6) and Rylee Walker won the 800 (2:22.01).
Paragould’s Kalyn Lamb won the discus throw (86-4) and the Lady Rams’ Starlyn Edwards won the 3200 (13:00.17). Valley View’s Kendal Minton won the 1600 (5:42.11) and Marion won the 4x800 relay.