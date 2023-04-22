Jonesboro sweeps Hoffman team titles

Jonesboro’s D’Arryia Powell (left) and teammate Jimaria Jackson (right) turn the corner in the 200-meter dash Thursday at the Paul Hoffman Hurricane Relays. Powell won the event in a time of 26.47 seconds.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School athletes won 22 of 36 events Thursday at Cooksey-Johns Field as the Hurricane and Lady Hurricane dominated the team standings in the annual Paul Hoffman Hurricane Relays.

The Hurricane won 12 of 18 events to score 253 points in the boys’ meet. Marion was second with 143 points, followed by Valley View with 69, Brookland and Paragould with 48 each, and Westside with 26.