Jonesboro sweeps Nettleton in 5A-East baseball

JONESBORO — Jonesboro scored 10 runs over the final three innings of the second game to complete a doubleheader sweep of Nettleton in 5A-East conference baseball at Woodland Field.
The Hurricane (16-5-1, 7-1 conference) prevailed 4-1 in a pitcher’s duel in the opener, then pulled away in the nightcap for a 13-1 victory over the Raiders.
Jonesboro’s Lance Davis held Nettleton to four hits and one run in the first six innings of the first game, striking out four batters. Ty Rhoades worked around a single to earn the save in the seventh.
Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in the first game, striking out four batters.
The Raiders led 1-0 after Zachary Bishop drove in a run in the first inning. Jonesboro evened the score in the second when Jack Cheatham drove in a run, took a 2-1 lead on Zac Day’s RBI single in the fourth and added insurance on Josh Hyneman’s two-run home run in the fifth.
Hudson Hosman was 2-for-3 for Jonesboro, while Kenwarren McShan was 2-for-2 for Nettleton.
Rykar Acebo gave the Hurricane another strong start in the second game, striking out 11 batters while allowing an unearned run and six hits over six innings. Maddox worked the seventh.
Maddox Morrison was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Hurricane in the second game. Hyneman was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored; Acebo was 2-for-2 with an RBI; and Maddox was 2-for-5.
Rhoades doubled and drove in two runs, while Will Thyer doubled and drove in one. Hosman, Dominguez and Cheatham also drove in runs for Jonesboro, with Hosman scoring twice.
Landon Webb was 2-for-3 for Nettleton in the second game. Ford Raffo doubled and scored, and McShan also hit a double for the Raiders.
Brookland 6-2, Pocahontas 0-1
POCAHONTAS – Cade Collins’ walk-off single in the seventh inning lifted Brookland to a 2-1 victory over Pocahontas and a sweep of their 4A-3 conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Bearcats (14-5, 9-1 conference) started a two-out rally in the seventh on Kolin Parker’s single. Dax Webb drew a walk and the runners moved up another base on a passed ball before Collins’ game-ending single.
David Rubottom earned the pitching victory with three hitless innings in relief, allowing only an unearned run and one walk while striking out three batters. Starter Weston Speir worked four innings, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out two.
Speir also added a double at the plate.
Brookland won Tuesday’s first game 6-0 as Jack Henry Pettit pitched a complete-game shutout. Pettit (5-2) struck out six batters while giving up three hits.
Jake Reece drove in two runs for the Bearcats. Speir was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Pettit was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Ethan Hafer was 2-for-3.
Walnut Ridge 14, Corning 0
CORNING – Maddox Jean limited Corning to six hits Tuesday as Walnut Ridge rolled to a 14-0 victory in 3A-3 conference baseball.
Rex Tedder was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to lead Walnut Ridge (13-2, 10-1 conference) at the plate. Kel Slusser added a hit and three RBIs, while Nolan Belcher added a hit and drove in two runs.
Walnut Ridge put up nine runs in the third inning, when Garrison Doyle, Jean, Kaden Martin, Bo Kersey, Slusser and Tedder all had RBIs.
Bay 16, Marmaduke 2
BAY – A nine-run third inning helped Bay pull away for a 16-2 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference baseball Tuesday.
Hunter Turner’s leadoff double set the tone for Bay as the Yellowjackets scored three runs in the first inning. Reed Crocker drove home a pair of runs in the third inning, which ended with the Yellowjackets (6-5, 4-3 conference) leading 12-1.
Crocker batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Turner also went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a trio of runs scored. Korbyn Hoyt and Landon Therrell both had multi-hit games for Bay, which finished with season highs in runs and hits (13).
Duck Fletcher pitched a pair of innings, enough to give him his third win of the season. Fletcher allowed a run on three walks and an infield hit in the first inning, then pitched a scoreless second.
Riverside 11, EPC 1
LAKE CITY – Riverside rolled past East Poinsett County 11-1 Tuesday in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Brayeson Timms was 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Rebels. Easton Hatch was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Cash Gillis was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Trae Barnes was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Hatch and Kaleb Tacker combined to strike out 12 batters over five innings. Hatch struck out eight in three innings, while Tacker finished with four strikeouts in two innings.
Marked Tree 15, Maynard 0
MARKED TREE – Logan Smith struck out five of 11 batters over three innings Tuesday, giving up one hit while throwing only 30 pitches as Marked Tree routed Maynard 15-0 in 1A-3 conference baseball.
Bryce Smith led the Indians (9-5, 7-0 conference) at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Zander Criswell was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Cayden Kimery had a double and two RBIs; and Tate Swink and Aiden McGuire had one hit and two RBIs each.