SEARCY — Jonesboro's march through the 5A-East continued Friday night with a pair of blowout victories, each of which clinched a conference title share.
The Hurricane stormed past Searcy 90-38 in boys' basketball for its 13th consecutive victory. The Lady Hurricane surged past the Lady Lions in a 65-32 rout for its 10th victory in a row.
Friday's victory, combined with Marion's overtime loss to Greene County Tech, clinched a 5A-East title tie for the second-ranked Hurricane (22-3, 12-0 conference). Jonesboro will have an opportunity to wrap up an outright title on its home court Tuesday against Nettleton.
Quion Williams led Jonesboro with 22 points and three steals, also adding five rebounds. Isaac Harrell added 14 points and six rebounds; Kylen Kelly finished with 12 points; and Jesse Washington contributed 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Hurricane finished with 24 assists on 37 field goals. Kavon Pointer added six points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals; Phillip Tillman had six assists, four rebounds and two steals; Deion Buford-Wesson added seven points; and James Blair grabbed seven rebounds to go with three assists.
Jonesboro defeated Searcy (14-12, 5-7 conference) by a combined 174-74 in two meetings.
The 10th-ranked Lady Hurricane's top three scorers combined for 48 points in Friday's victory. Bramyia Johnson scored 20 points, Destiny Thomas 18 and Ereauna Hardaway 10 as Jonesboro (17-6, 11-1 conference) maintained a two-game lead over Marion and West Memphis with two to play.
Thomas scored eight points in the first quarter to help Jonesboro take a quick 19-9 lead. Johnson scored nine points and Thomas eight more in the second quarter, when the Lady Hurricane outscored the Lady Lions 26-9 to take a 45-18 halftime lead.
Jonesboro put the mercy rule into effect by outscoring Searcy 13-5 in the third quarter for a 58-23 lead. The Lady Hurricane outscored the Lady Lions (2-22, 0-12) by a combined 132-65 in two meetings this season.