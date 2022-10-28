JONESBORO — Jonesboro football coach Randy Coleman views tonight’s game at fourth-ranked Conway as a playoff barometer for his team.

The Hurricane positioned itself to earn a state playoff berth in its first year of Class 7A football by defeating Little Rock Southwest 45-28 last week. Six teams will advance from the 7A-Central and Jonesboro is in sixth place, a game ahead of Southwest and winless Little Rock Central, with two to play.

