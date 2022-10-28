JONESBORO — Jonesboro football coach Randy Coleman views tonight’s game at fourth-ranked Conway as a playoff barometer for his team.
The Hurricane positioned itself to earn a state playoff berth in its first year of Class 7A football by defeating Little Rock Southwest 45-28 last week. Six teams will advance from the 7A-Central and Jonesboro is in sixth place, a game ahead of Southwest and winless Little Rock Central, with two to play.
“We definitely know we need to win one more to get in and we’re not counting any chickens or anything like that, but we need to see, based on upon what we’ve done against Cabot, Bryant, North Little Rock in particular, are we still improving?” Coleman said Thursday. “We still believe the 7A-Central is possibly the best football conference in the state and if we continue to improve and make it to the tournament, then we feel like we can play good football in the postseason.
“We know we have to get there, but we want to see where we’re at. How much have we grown?”
Conway (7-1, 4-1 conference) is one of four Jonesboro opponents currently ranked in the top 10 of the Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Hurricane lost to No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 Cabot earlier in conference play and suffered a last-second loss at No. 9 Lake Hamilton in non-conference play.
Coleman indicated the Hurricane (2-6, 1-4 conference) came closer to playing a full game last week against the Gryphons.
“It’s one of those deals where we didn’t play perfect, but we finally put four quarters of pretty solid (football) together, and probably more than that,” Coleman said. “The first offensive possession and the first defensive possession were bad – we fumbled on the first play of the game, we gave up a long touchdown – and then the last two defensive possessions of the game were bad, but other than that, the heart of it, we played really well.”
Senior Phillip Tillman made his first start at quarterback last week, running for 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Coleman said Tillman, who also caught a touchdown pass, will start again tonight.
Tillman played 21 snaps at quarterback, while Rylan Jones and Terrance Brown played 14 each last week.
“One thing that we’ve lacked this year, other than some times from Brock (McCoy) especially and Markevious Pickett, is just the chance to be explosive offensively,” Coleman said. “Phil at quarterback gives you that ability to be explosive. We’ll go with him, but we will play all three like we did last week.”
McCoy, Jonesboro’s senior rushing leader, is closing on 1,000 yards rushing after finishing with 178 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries against Southwest. It was the fifth 100-yard game this season for McCoy, who has 974 yards and eight touchdowns rushing going into this evening’s game.
Air Force has offered McCoy a scholarship, Coleman said, and other college offers are expected after the season.
“Brock really has had a nice year. It’s fun,” Coleman said. “It’s been a year where he’s stayed pretty healthy for the entire season and he continues to get better. He’s improved on some things that were kind of slowing him down early in the season and he’s really coming on.”
Conway’s only loss was a 35-20 setback at Cabot.
The Wampus Cats, who play Bryant next week, average 45.9 points per game and have yielded only 124 points all season.
“What you’re going to face is an aggressive, blitzing defense and an up-tempo offense,” Coleman said. “We’ve watched them on YouTube and timed them, and they averaged running a play in the first half against Cabot at 8.4 seconds, so they’re quick.”
Jonesboro closes the regular season next week at Little Rock Central.