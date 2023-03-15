Jonesboro unanimous No. 1 in ASM overall poll

JONESBORO — Jonesboro was the unanimous choice for No. 1 when the final Arkansas Sports Media boys’ basketball rankings of the season were announced Tuesday.
The Hurricane (30-3) received all 17 first-place votes for 170 points from a panel of sports media from around the state to finish No. 1 overall for the second consecutive season. Jonesboro defeated Springdale on Friday to win the Class 6A state championship, winning a state title for the third consecutive season.
Class 5A state champion Pine Bluff was second with 146 points, followed by Springdale, Bentonville West, Class 4A state champion Little Rock Christian, Blytheville, Little Rock Central and Cabot in a tie for seventh, Lake Hamilton and Farmington.
Jonesboro, which was 39th in last week’s MaxPreps national rankings, was 7-0 against other teams in the final top 10. The Hurricane defeated Cabot three times, Little Rock Central twice, and Springdale and Pine Bluff once each.
Blytheville (34-2) was No. 1 in the overall rankings before losing to Little Rock Christian in the Class 4A state championship game. It was the only in-state loss of the season for the Chickasaws.
At least one area boys’ team was ranked among the top five in all six classes. Jonesboro was also a unanimous choice for No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings, followed by Springdale, Bentonville West, Little Rock Central and Cabot.
Nettleton (24-7), the 5A-East runner-up, finished fifth in the Class 5A rankings. The Raiders gave Pine Bluff its closest game in the 5A state tournament, losing by 12 points in the quarterfinals. Greene County Tech was among other teams receiving votes in the Class 5A rankings after making a run to the state semifinals.
Blytheville was second in the Class 4A rankings and Brookland also received votes.
Manila (31-5) was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings after defeating Bergman in overtime Saturday for the state championship in that classification. The Lions won their first state title in boys’ basketball since 1962.
Rivercrest (12-19) tied for fifth in the 3A rankings after advancing to the state semifinals. Osceola, the 2022 state champion, was among other teams receiving votes.
Rector (26-7) was No. 3 in the Class 2A poll, while Sloan-Hendrix (32-6) and Bay (26-13) tied for fifth. Rector reached the semifinals of the state tournament, while Bay made it to the quarterfinals and Sloan-Hendrix fell in the first round.
Marked Tree (29-4) was No. 2 in Class 1A after losing to undefeated County Line by two points in the state championship game.
In girls’ basketball Riverside (31-9) finished fifth in the Class 2A state rankings. The Lady Rebels suffered an overtime loss to eventual state champion Mount Vernon-Enola in the quarterfinals.
Nettleton received votes in Class 5A girls’ balloting after playing eventual state champion Greenwood within eight points in the first round of the state tournament.
Brookland was among the teams receiving votes in the Class 4A girls’ poll. The Lady Bearcats defeated Star City in the first round of the state tournament before losing a close game to Gentry in the quarterfinals.
Marmaduke and Marked Tree received votes in the 2A and 1A polls, respectively.
ASM basketball polls
The final Arkansas Sports Media High School high school basketball polls of the 2022-23 season, including the Overall Top 10 teams and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 11. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (17);30-3;170;2
2. Pine Bluff;25-7;146;9
3. Springdale;25-9;139;8
4. Bentonville West;26-4;99;4
5. LR Christian;27-6;97;–
6. Blytheville;34-2;68;1
7. LR Central 24-7;58 ;3
(tie) Cabot;21-9;58;–
9. Lake Hamilton;27-5;54 ;–
10. Farmington;36-1;17;5
Others receiving votes: Marion 12, Manila 7, Nettleton 4, Harrison 4, Springdale Har-Ber 2..
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (17);30-3;85;1
2. Springdale;25-9;68;5
3. Bentonville West;26-4;48;3
4. LR Central;24-7;25 ;2
(tie) Cabot;21-9 ;25;–
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber2, Fayetteville 2.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pine Bluff (17);25-7;85;2
2. Lake Hamilton;27-5;68;4
3. Harrison;22-10;34;–
4. Marion;24-8;30;1
5. Nettleton;24-7;21;5
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech 12, Hot Springs 5.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LR Christian (17);27-6;85;5t
2. Blytheville;34-2;68;1
3. Farmington;36-1;51;2
4. Dardanelle;30-6;30 ;4
5. Magnolia ;24-2;19;3
Others receiving votes: Brookland 2.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Manila (17);31-5;85;5t
2. Bergman;39-6;68;1
3. Dumas;29-8;51;2
4. CAC;25-9;23;3
5. Riverview;23-7;11;4
(tie) Rivercrest;12-19;11;–
Others receiving votes: Osceola 3, Rose Bud 3.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bigelow (17);31-2;85;–
2. Marshall;27-9;68;5
3. Rector;26-7;46;–
4. Earle 16-15;28;–
5. Sloan-Hendrix;32-6;11;2
(tie) Bay;26-13;11;–
Others receiving votes: Marianna 3, Lavaca 2, Cedar Ridge 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. County Line (17);45-0;85;1
2. Marked Tree;29-4;68;3
3. Shirley;33-7;41;5t
4. Brinkley;24-7;33;–
5. The New School;35-6;23 ;4
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);28-5;170;1
2. Greenwood;31-2;144;2
3. North Little Rock;26-6;140;3
4. Farmington;36-1;118;4
5. Cabot;24-7;99;6
6. Nashville;29-4;76;7
7. West Memphis;27-4;47;5
(tie) LR Central;19-12;47;–
9. Salem;30-4;31;–
10. Vilonia;29-5;23;–
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 10, Mount Vernon-Enola 12, Mammoth Spring 7, Fort Smith Northside 3, Benton 3, Norfork 2, LR Parkview 1, Marion 1, Morrilton 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);28-5;85 ;1
2. North Little Rock;26-6;68;2
3. Cabot;24-7;51;3
4. LR Central;19-12;29;–
5. Bentonville;24-7;11;5
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 7, Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fayetteville 1.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (17);31-2;85;1
2. West Memphis;27-4;61;2
3. Vilonia;29-5;56;4
4. LR Parkview;22-8;27;–
5. Marion;14-15;23;–
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (17);36-1;85;1
2. Nashville;29-4;68;2
3. Morrilton;30-5;49;3
4. Gentry;25-11;34;–
5. Clinton;26-7;15;–
Others receiving votes: Brookland 2, Star City 2.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Salem (17);30-4;85 ;4
2. Lamar;29-5;68;2
3. Bergman ;37-5;51;3
4. Glen Rose;24-9;29;–
5. Harding Academy;25-8;9;–
Others receiving votes: LR Episcopal 5, Melbourne 4, Fouke 3, Valley Springs 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mt. Vernon-Enola (17);38-5;85;1
2. Conway Christian;32-6 ;68;2
3. Hector;24-6;48;4
4. Mansfield;29-5 ;31;3
5. Riverside;31-9;17;–
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 3, Marmaduke 2, Bigelow 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mammoth Spring (17);38-4;85;1
2. Norfork;32-8;68;2
3. Wonderview;24-9;47;5
4. Rural Special;21-18;36;–
5. Taylor;24-7;10;3
Others receiving votes: Jasper 7, Marked Tree 1, Viola 1.