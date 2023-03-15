Jonesboro unanimous No. 1 in ASM overall poll

Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson (3) works around a screen set by teammate James Blair (24) during the Hurricane’s Class 6A state championship victory over Springdale on Friday. Jonesboro was a unanimous No. 1 in the Arkansas Sports Media overall rankings announced Tuesday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro was the unanimous choice for No. 1 when the final Arkansas Sports Media boys’ basketball rankings of the season were announced Tuesday.

The Hurricane (30-3) received all 17 first-place votes for 170 points from a panel of sports media from around the state to finish No. 1 overall for the second consecutive season. Jonesboro defeated Springdale on Friday to win the Class 6A state championship, winning a state title for the third consecutive season.