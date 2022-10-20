JONESBORO — Jonesboro won the senior boys’ division of the Blazer Arvest Bank Invitational cross country meet Tuesday at Joe Mack Campbell Park, while host Valley View won the senior girls’ team title.

Jonesboro sophomore Cole Kelly won the boys’ 3.1-mile race in a time of 16:27.66. The Hurricane had four more runners in the top 15 as Hudson Copeland placed third, Owen Church fourth, Ben Wewers fifth and Andrew Babin 15th.