JONESBORO — Jonesboro won the senior boys’ division of the Blazer Arvest Bank Invitational cross country meet Tuesday at Joe Mack Campbell Park, while host Valley View won the senior girls’ team title.
Jonesboro sophomore Cole Kelly won the boys’ 3.1-mile race in a time of 16:27.66. The Hurricane had four more runners in the top 15 as Hudson Copeland placed third, Owen Church fourth, Ben Wewers fifth and Andrew Babin 15th.
Westside’s Cayden Wortham placed sixth. Valley View had three runners in the top 15 as Parker Brown finished 11th, Reece Smith 13th and Aaron Agee 14th.
Jonesboro’s Jackson Hall and Manila’s Matthew Murray placed 16th and 17th, respectively.
Conway junior Meg Swindle won the 3.1-mile senior girls’ race in a time of 19:46.34. Valley View’s Kendal Minton placed second to lead a strong contingent of Lady Blazers in the top 15.
Other Valley View runners in the top 15 of the girls’ race included Emma Jarrett (fourth), Avery Agee (fifth), Callie Byington (seventh), Bella Austin (11th) and Lauren Box (15th).
Paragould’s Starlyn Edwards placed third while Riverside’s Briley Travis was 10th. Kyra Pratt placed 16th to lead Jonesboro, while Westside’s Ashlee Henderson was 19th.
MacArthur’s Harper Huckabee was the medalist of the 1.5-mile junior boys’ race, winning with a time of 8:25.79, while Searcy won the team title.
Other area runners in the top 15 included Greene County Tech’s Garrett Williams (sixth) and Isaac Baine (15th), Valley View’s Asa Graves (seventh) and Dawson Burnett (13th), Brookland’s Kyler Sharp (eighth) and Lane Webster (14th), Tuckerman’s Zeke Church (11th) and Sloan-Hendrix’s Brandon Baldridge (12th).
Annie Camp’s Lauren Thompson won the junior girls’ race in 9:31.49, while Sloan-Hendrix’s Alexis Davis was second. The team title went to Valley View.
Other area runners in the junior girls’ top 15 included Annie Camp’s Ella Green (fourth), Valley View’s Aubrey Minton (sixth), GCT’s Ava Gonzalez (seventh) and Kaely Orick (14th), Brookland’s Emilee Coleman (eighth) and Kinley Hammett (10th), Paragould’s Kaelyn Edwards (eighth), Highland’s Sadie Meyer (12th), and Riverside’s Carly Jo Womack (13th).