JONESBORO — Jonesboro dominated both divisions of the Paul Hoffman Hurricane Relays, producing 25 combined first-place finishes to prevail in the team standings Tuesday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The Hurricane won 14 of 18 events to win the boys’ team title with 256.5 points. Marion was second with 120.5 points, followed by Valley View (93), Nettleton (87), Marianna Lee (25.5), Paragould (25), Earle (15.5) and KIPP Blytheville (3).
The Lady Hurricane won 11 of 18 events in claiming the girls’ team title with 217 points. Marion placed second with 102 points, followed by Nettleton (93), Valley View (76), Paragould (38), Brookland (20), Armorel (18), Earle (15) and Marianna Lee (5).
Jonesboro’s Erik Wilson won three events, placing first in the 100-meter dash (11.00 seconds), the high jump (6-5) and the long jump (21-7 1/2). Wilson also ran the anchor leg on Jonesboro’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Matt Cooper won both weight events for the Hurricane, placing first in the shot put (47-7 3/4) and the discus (125-5). Other individual champions for Jonesboro included Kavon Pointer in the triple jump (43-6 1/2), Murray Cooper in the pole vault (13-0), Jordan Hicks in the 200 (22.87), John Paul Pickens in the 400 (51.64) and Ben Wewers in the 3200 (11:04.58).
The Hurricane won all four relay races. Hicks, Tyrin Ruffin, Brock McCoy and Wilson won the 4x100; Jamarion Brownlee, Ruffin, McCoy and Wilson won the 4x200; Owen Church, Jerry Gonzalez, Pointer and Pickens teamed up to win the 4x400; and Jackson Hall, Gonzalez, Wewers and Church were the winning 4x800 quartet.
Nettleton’s KJ Word won two events, placing first in the 110 hurdles in 16.68 seconds and in the 300 hurdles (42.31). Valley View’s Hayden Oholendt won the 1600 in 4:59.57, while Marion’s Julian Carter II won the 800 (2:01.62).
Kalaiya Dixon was a two-event winner for the Lady Hurricane, placing first in the triple jump (34-11) and the 300 hurdles (53.30). Jonesboro’s individual event winners in the girls’ division also included Jimaria Jackson in the long jump (15-7), Destiny Thomas in the shot put (40-2 3/4), Peyton Church in the discus (97-2), Ty Hourd in the 100 hurdles (18.21), Takiria Brown in the 100 (12.70), D’Arriya Powell in the 200 (26.59) and Audrey White in the 3200 (13.57.38).
White, Aniyah Dinwiddie, Henley Rogers and Savannah Byrd comprised Jonesboro’s winning 4x800 relay team. Hourd, Jackson, Jyanna Woods and Powell combined to win the 4x100 relay.
Brookland’s Rylee Walker won both the 800 (2:26.84) and the 1600 (5:43.96) in the girls’ division. Paragould’s Carson DeFries won the high jump (5-5); Valley View’s Kendal Minton won the 400 (1:03.89); Nettleton’s winning 4x200 relay team included Adrianna Dent, Aubrey Butler, Destiny Rogers and Makila Hill; Marion’s Ella Kennedy won the pole vault (9-0); and Marion won the 4x400 relay.