BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jonesboro moved into the winner's bracket of the 38th annual Arby's Classic boys' high school basketball tournament with Tuesday's 61-53 victory over Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.
The Hurricane (8-1) led by as many as 11 points during the fourth quarter of its fifth consecutive victory. Jonesboro advances to play Amarillo, Texas, tonight at 7 p.m. CST in the tournament quarterfinals.
Senior guard Jesse Washington scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead Jonesboro, also adding three rebounds and three assists. Junior forward Isaac Harrell scored 15 points and senior guard Amarion Wilson finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Guard Brian Edwards, a Tennessee signee, was 8-of-18 from the field in scoring 18 points to lead Knoxville Catholic (9-3). Guards Presley Patterson and Blue Cain, both of whom are also attracting Division I interest, added 17 and 11 points, respectively, for the Fighting Irish.
Jonesboro led 25-22 at halftime and carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter after Deion Buford-Wesson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Up 41-40, the Hurricane went on a 6-0 spurt that included a technical foul on Knoxville Catholic. Washington scored and Wilson sank four free throws to give Jonesboro a 47-40 lead.
Jonesboro took its largest lead of the fourth quarter, 59-48, thanks to an 8-0 run that included four points from Devarious Montgomery. Washington set the final score with two free throws.
The Hurricane shot 48.9 percent from the field while limiting the Fighting Irish to 38.9 percent.
Sandra Meadows Classic
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Jonesboro split two games Tuesday in the Sandra Meadows Classic girls' high school basketball tournament, losing 54-48 to Plano, Texas, before defeating Amarillo, Texas, Palo Duro 49-35.
The Lady Hurricane led Plano 30-26 at halftime before falling behind 34-31 at the end of the third quarter. Ereauna Hardaway scored 19 points to lead Jonesboro, with Bramyia Johnson adding 16 and Destiny Thomas nine.
Jonesboro (6-4) opened a 23-6 lead over Palo Duro as Hardaway scored eight points and Johnson seven in the first quarter. The Lady Hurricane led 31-19 at halftime and 35-21 after the third quarter.
Hardaway finished with 18 points, Thomas 12 and Johnson nine for Jonesboro, which plays Marion today at noon.
Valley View 59, Malvern 26
SHERIDAN — Anna Winkfield and Morghan Weaver scored 13 points each Tuesday night to lead Valley View to a 59-26 victory over Malvern in senior girls' basketball at the Sheridan Christmas Classic.
Hunter Gibson added 11 points for the Lady Blazers (7-2), who led 20-10 at halftime and 42-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Brogdon Invitational
HIGHLAND — Manila rolled to a 71-32 victory over Mammoth Spring in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tournament Tuesday.
The Lions (8-5) advance to play Highland, which defeated the Izard County junior varsity team 60-35, in the tournament's Maverick Division today at 4:15 p.m. Rex Farmer scored 16 points to lead Manila, which led 27-10 at halftime and 56-27 after the third quarter.
Osceola lost 68-62 to Memphis Harding Academy's junior varsity in the Outlaw Division. Jerry Long scored 18 points to lead the Seminoles, who trailed 31-29 at halftime and 48-36 after the third quarter.
Izard County beat Batesville 51-40, led by Gunner Gleghorn’s 28 points. The Cougars led 28-22 at halftime and 36-30 after the third quarter. John Thomas Morgan scored 13 points for Batesville.
Dylan Munroe scored 17 points to lead Highland, which led 30-18 at halftime and 43-25 after the third quarter of its victory over the ICC JV. Archer Booth scored 10 points for the ICC JV.
The New School of Fayetteville defeated Memphis Middle College 59-38 as Evan Goldman scored 22 points. Conway edged Marianna Lee 43-37 in a low-scoring contest in which the Wampus Cats’ Colen Thompson scored 10 points and Lee’s Jamarion Westbrook had 11.
Jaban West scored 13 points to lead Hot Springs to a 55-43 victory over Memphis Harding Academy, which was led by Jaxon Toney with 16 points.
Calico Rock took down Melbourne 64-60 as Riley Whiteaker scored 20 points. Jaxon Sanders scored 18 points for Melbourne, which led 49-41 after the third quarter.
Holiday Hoops
BERRYVILLE — Rector advanced in both divisions of Berryville's Holiday Hoops tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars (9-5) rolled past Pocahontas 51-30. Morgan Garner scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Ellie Ford added 15 points for Rector, which led 20-16 at halftime and 37-24 after the third quarter.
Jordyn Priest scored nine points for Pocahontas.
Rector plays Berryville today at 6 p.m.
In the boys' bracket, Rector thrashed Green Forest 76-38 as Cooper Rabjohn scored 28 points in a performance that included seven 3-pointers. Kameron Jones added 16 points and 10 assists for the Cougars (12-3), who play Springfield, Mo., Glendale today at 4:40 p.m.
Ultimate Tournament
MOUNTAIN HOME — Paragould and Greene County Tech advanced in the boys' division of the Ultimate Auto Group tournament on Tuesday.
Paragould defeated Flippin 65-51 and GCT defeated Mountain Home Christian Academy. The Rams play Farmington today at 4 p.m., while the Eagles will take on tournament host Mountain Home at 7 p.m.
In the girls' tournament, Paragould suffered a 61-45 loss to Farmington. The Lady Rams play Valley Springs today at 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur tournament
JONESBORO — MacArthur and Annie Camp will play in the finals of the MacArthur Christmas Classic junior boys' tournament on Thursday.
MacArthur (13-0) defeated West Memphis West 51-33 in the semifinals Tuesday. Keshaun Anderson scored 12 points and C.J. Larry added 10 for the Cyclones.
Monday night, MacArthur edged Marked Tree 40-34 in the first round as Drew West scored 13 points and Smith added 10. Kenyon Carter led Marked Tree with 13 points.
Annie Camp advanced to the finals with victories over Valley View and Marion.