Jonesboro's Alvarado enjoys record-breaking season

JONESBORO — Yajaira Alvarado rewrote more Jonesboro High School records as a junior.
Alvarado, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year in girls’ soccer, broke her own single-season Jonesboro goals record despite the Lady Hurricane playing one game less than last season. She also became the school’s career goals leader, breaking a record that had stood for 15 years, and set the Lady Hurricane’s single-season assists record as well.
“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that she’s probably the most prolific goal scorer that this school has ever had, even though we’ve had some great people in the past,” Jonesboro coach J.D. Williams said. “To do what she’s done in two years, especially as a sophomore and a junior, is really impressive.”
Alvarado found the back of the net in 16 of Jonesboro’s 18 games, the only exceptions coming in a 2-0 loss to eventual state champion Searcy in the regular season and a 2-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Siloam Springs in the second round of the 5A state tournament.
There were three games where Alvarado scored five goals, four where she finished with four goals. The junior center forward finished the season with 51 goals, a number that could have been higher, Williams said, if she hadn’t been taken out of some games early or switched to defense with the Lady Hurricane holding a commanding lead.
Alvarado, who earned all-state and all-state tournament honors, said she was pleased with her season because it was better than the previous year.
“I always want to be better because there is always room to improve,” said Alvarado, who also finished the season with 18 assists. “Each year I just want to keep improving and I feel like this year I really did much better in a lot of ways, but I feel like next year I can do so much better, too. I’m happy with the outcome because I feel like I got closer to my team and that’s a really important deal when trying to win.”
Jonesboro (15-3) breezed through most matches, the exceptions being two losses to Searcy and one to Siloam Springs.
Alvarado was named MVP of the Cabot Invitational to start the season as the Lady Hurricane defeated Cabot and Hamburg. The Lady Hurricane opened conference play at home with a 4-1 loss to Searcy, Alvarado scoring the only goal the Lady Lions allowed to an in-state opponent.
“It was a big deal,” Williams said. “It was a great play all around. They set it up, the team did what we asked them to, and Yajaira’s responsibility on that was to be full speed in a position to win the ball when it got played out, and she did it perfectly.”
Alvarado described the play as a season highlight. “There were like two defenders on me and they were just trying to push me down, but I still kept on going,” she said.
Jonesboro played just three games before the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the 2020 season, Alvarado’s freshman year. She scored two goals that season, 46 last year and 51 this season to give her 99 with one season remaining in her career.
After setting the school season record last year, Alvarado had her sights set on breaking it again this year. She was unaware of the school career goals record of 84, held by 2007 graduate Anna Kaloghirou, until she was about to break it.
“I knew I could beat my record from last year, but I didn’t know I could set the career goals record until my coach told me,” Alvarado said. “He was like, ‘Don’t score many goals so you can beat it at home,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, definitely, I want to beat it at home.’”
Alvarado did just that with the first of her four goals in a 10-1 victory over Paragould at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Williams pointed to a couple of factors that make Alvarado so effective as a scorer.
“It’s a combination of her soccer IQ, her intellect on the field, and her effort,” Williams said. “There are times when you have to read the game in the moment and it might not be the way we’ve talked about it before, but the best option is a different route and she can see that and take it. She does a really good job of that and also communicating where she’s going to her teammates is a big part of that field IQ.
“The second thing is just hard work. There are so many times when I have to stop her from tracking back so far to help us. When we’re holding the ball up in defense, one of her responsibilities, depending on what formation we’re in, is to stay up high and be an outlet for us to counterattack. She works hard, so she comes back and tries to help us. Her effort is a big part of her success.”
While her statistical improvement was measurable, Alvarado said she was also more calm and took better shots as a junior.
“Last year I feel like I always wanted to score a lot and sometimes it wouldn’t be on target, or I just shot just to shoot it,” she said. “I feel like this year I really took so much time in the shots that I take, that they would on be goal and they would effective so that it wouldn’t be so many goals just going to waste.”
Alvarado looks forward to leading the team as captain next spring when the Lady Hurricane moves into Class 6A. Jonesboro will compete in the 6A-Central along with Bryant, Cabot, Little Rock Mount St. Mary, Little Rock Central, Conway, North Little Rock and Little Rock Southwest.
“Next year I’m going to be the captain. I want to be that person that when they come to practice, even though they might not be motivated that day, I want to be that person where they’re like, ‘Yajaira is a great person on the field, off the field and not just soccer, but about life,’” she said. “I just want to be that person they can count on to help them. I really like to help people and I also love soccer.”