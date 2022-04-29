Jonesboro's Hardaway adapts to 'muddled' role

JONESBORO — Ereauna Hardaway’s role on the basketball court changed in subtle ways during her senior season at Jonesboro.
Hardaway, the state tournament MVP as a junior when the Lady Hurricane captured the Class 5A state championship, remained the team leader at point guard and classmate Destiny Thomas returned in the post. The players around them had different abilities, though, and Hardaway had to adapt.
“This year was a little tricky. My junior year, I knew my role, I knew what I was stepping into,” Hardaway said. “Then my senior year, at the beginning it wasn’t going how I expected it to, but toward the end of the year, it was what I was expecting.”
With Hardaway leading the charge, the Lady Hurricane hit its stride after Christmas on the way to a 13-1 record in 5A-East conference play. Jonesboro (22-7) rolled through the first three rounds of the state tournament, too, before falling 60-49 to Greenwood in the 5A state final. Hardaway, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, averaged 14.9 points in 5A-East play as the Lady Hurricane stormed to the league title. She averaged 15.5 points in the state tournament, closing with a 22-point effort against Greenwood as she sank 5-of-7 attempts from the 3-point line.
A statewide media panel voted Hardaway as a first-team selection on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team. She was also chosen No. 1 in the Class 5A top five by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association.
“We had to have her play well because we go as she goes,” Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. “Even though her role was able to be distributed as far as scoring, we still went as she went. If she came out nervous, if she came out turning the ball over, then we kind of went that direction.
“If she came out really confident and pushing hard and doing the thing she’s capable of doing, we followed that same path. In order for us to win for the last two, three years, it rested on her to set the tone for how we were going to go.”
Hardaway, who signed with North Texas in November, averaged 13.4 points per game for the season while shooting 41 percent from the 3-point line and 79 percent from the free throw line. She also contributed five assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
With her focus on running the team, Hardaway admits there are times when she doesn’t think about scoring. “I don’t pay attention to it as much,” she said, “because I just try to make sure we’re winning.”
Christenberry said Hardaway’s role was “a little more muddled” this season, with more complex decisions to make and more scoring options around her.
“She had a really good junior year and it seemed like the role that she had, the definition of that role, was a little bit more clear cut than it was this year,” Christenberry said. “I don’t really know how to explain that other than that’s the way it felt.” Christenberry said Hardaway was so good as a junior, it would be hard to find drastic improvement anywhere in her game this season, but she made the most progress on defense as a senior.
The state final offered an example of Hardaway’s defensive work. State tournament MVP Mady Cartwright finished 0-for-9 from the field and scored just two points while being shadowed by Hardaway.
Other opponents found Hardaway’s one-on-one defense hard to shake, too.
“She had to play a bigger role in that than what she had to her junior year, because I think the role players her junior year were more defensive oriented than they were this year,” Christenberry said. “She’s really good about understanding when she needs to lock somebody down and when she just needs to be there on the catch and force them to do what she wants them to do.”Playing its typical tough early schedule, Jonesboro was 6-5 in late December after losing twice in three games at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.
The Lady Hurricane slipped again in its second conference game, falling 50-43 at Paragould.
“I think the Paragould game woke us up most definitely,” said Hardaway, who scored in double figures in 13 of Jonesboro’s 14 conference games. “We wanted to win the conference championship and we knew if we won the conference, we were definitely going to state.”
Jonesboro reeled off 15 consecutive victories before its next loss to Greenwood in the state final. Hardaway sank six 3s while scoring 32 points in a home victory over West Memphis, the game where she reached 1,000 points for her career, and scored 21 points against Nettleton in her final home game.
As the state tournament progressed, Hardaway’s point total went up each game. She scored 11 points against Sheridan, 12 against Vilonia, 17 against Little Rock Christian and 22 against Greenwood to finish her career with 1,124 points.
“She had a great state tournament. The state final probably wasn’t exactly what she wanted it to be, but I think a lot of that had to do with just the overall team,” Christenberry said. “We just didn’t hit shots that we had hit just the week before. We were getting the same shots, they just weren’t falling. I think we kind of got a little shook up with that, but you notice at the end, when it looked like things weren’t going to go well, she was like, ‘Give me the ball.’ All of a sudden we’re pressing, she’s trapping, we’re going everywhere.”
Hardaway will leave for North Texas in early June. She hopes to earn early playing time with the Mean Green, which lost to Tulsa in the first round of the Women’s NIT to finish with a 17-13 record.
While her last game as a Lady Hurricane didn’t end as hoped, Hardaway is pleased with her accomplishments at Jonesboro.
“Overall I’m satisfied,” Hardaway said. “There’s always points in your career where you think you could have done better, or as a team we could have done better, but I’m definitely satisfied.”