JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School senior athletes Isaac Harrell and Maddox Morrison made their college plans official during a ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Harrell, a star forward on the Hurricane basketball team, will play at the NCAA Division I level next year after signing with Elon University of the Colonial Athletic Association. Morrison, a standout outfielder for the Jonesboro baseball team, signed with Crowder College, a perennial junior college power.
Several other Division I teams showed interest in Harrell, Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said, but the 6-foot-7 forward found what he wanted in Elon and decided not to take other official visits.
“They treated me like family the first day I stepped on campus,” Harrell said of Elon, which is located near Greensboro, N.C. “I just felt like it was the best place for me.”
Harrell helped the Hurricane win state championships as a sophomore and as a junior. Last season he earned all-state and Best Under The Sun honors, after averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Over the summer Harrell played for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. Swift said that experience has made Harrell even better going into his senior season at Jonesboro.
“He’s already been on the floor with the next who’s who class of college basketball coming up in a year from now and held his own. The game has slowed down for him because of that,” Swift said. “I think you’re going to see him play off the bounce. I think you’re going to see him in the post some. Obviously his shooting efficiency is going to go way up and defensively, he’s better than what people give him credit for. He’ll be able to switch out on ball screens and still hold his own, so to speak. He’s more physical.”
Harrell was the MVP of Jonesboro’s Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic last year, helping the Hurricane hand eventual 6A state champion North Little Rock its lone in-state loss last season. Jonesboro opens its season next week at the Rumble on the Ridge in Forrest City.
Elon’s style of play is similar to Jonesboro’s, Harrell said.
“It’s kind of like here, fast, up and down quick, push the ball, four out and one in. That’s kind of my style,” Harrell said. “I like that. It’s position-less basketball and I just felt like that’s where I fit, because if I can do it here, I think I can do it there.”
Morrison is joining a Crowder (Mo.) program that won 54 games last spring and appeared in the NJCAA World Series for the fourth time.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’m really excited to play baseball at the next level,” Morrison said. “It’s always a great accomplishment.”
Morrison helped Jonesboro tie eventual state champion Marion for the 5A-East baseball championship last spring. He was a Best Under The Sun selection after batting .388 with 21 runs batted in and 32 runs scored.
“He’s kind of your prototypical leadoff hitter,” Jonesboro coach Mark Dobson said. “He can hit the ball anywhere, hits for a little bit of power at times, too, and can lay down a bunt and really run.”
Morrison had an on-base percentage of .478 last season. His totals at the plate included eight doubles and two triples.
Twenty-six players off Crowder’s 2022 team signed with four-year college programs, including one who was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers.
“When you’re going to a Crowder, you’re looking to play for two years and then you’re looking to move on,” Dobson said. “You’re going to move from this recruiting process almost right into another one as soon as you get there.”
The Roughriders’ history of sending players on to the next level of college baseball was important to Morrison.
“That played a big part in my decision,” he said. “It’s awesome.”