JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School senior athletes Isaac Harrell and Maddox Morrison made their college plans official during a ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

Harrell, a star forward on the Hurricane basketball team, will play at the NCAA Division I level next year after signing with Elon University of the Colonial Athletic Association. Morrison, a standout outfielder for the Jonesboro baseball team, signed with Crowder College, a perennial junior college power.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com