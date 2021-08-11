JONESBORO — Karla Marroquin, softball director for the City of Jonesboro since 2019, has been chosen to coach the 12-under All-American Region 4 team, representing Arkansas in an elite tournament showcasing the top 12-U girls teams from around the nation.
Ashlyn Beale, a Valley View High School student, represents Jonesboro on the 15-member team that traveled Wednesday to Oklahoma City, site of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, where the tournament will be held Friday-Sunday.
State Junior Olympic Commissioner Doris Adams selected Marroquin for the job.
“I just wanted to be a scorekeeper at the Hall of Fame Stadium since I was a little girl,” Marroquin said. “I’ve never been in the stadium. Growing up I always dreamed of playing there. Now I get to coach there.”
Marroquin, 29, a Monette native, has played softball since age 5. She played collegiately in junior college at Texarkana and finished at Lyon College, graduating with a degree in world language and international business. Her next goal is a master’s degree in sports administration at Arkansas State University.
A pitcher at infielder as an athlete, Marroquin was coaching girls around Northeast Arkansas when she was hired for the softball coordinator position with the City of Jonesboro. As the Southside Softball Complex has seen tremendous upgrades in recent years, Marroquin says athletes both local and regional have taken notice.
“I’ve seen it grow team-wise every year,” she said. “It fluctuates with COVID, but all our tournament numbers have increased each year. We’re steadily getting more tournaments regionally and locally. The out of town teams are coming in more.”
She said new entrances, field lighting, concession stands, concrete pathways and a paved and well-lit parking lot with a capacity of more than 700 vehicles have turned around the complex’s appeal.
“Everything has been positive about Southside,” Marroquin said. “One collegiate coach mentioned that he had played here a few years ago, and he said he was hesitant because he knew what the park looked like. But he said it’s been so improved, he will come back every year now.”
Marroquin credits Southside Supervisor Casey Estill for keeping the fields in top condition and the park attractive to guests.
“I’ve visited bigger complexes, but they don’t compare to what we have. Casey and his team do a great job maintaining it. Just the overall appearance of our park is clean and nice. I was looking toward the adult fields complex the other night and I said, ‘I just love this view.’ And under the lights, it’s a completely different feeling.”
That feeling is leading to more players, and more visitors to Jonesboro.
“We’re starting to build bigger tournaments,” she said. “In 2019, I started the Red Wolf College Play Day, where a lot of Midwest and Central college players come to play. It has players from schools in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, we’re trying to get more from Louisiana. I work with ASU’s head coach on that project, and we’ll do it again in October.”
As the fall season approaches, Marroquin, Estill and the Southside team are preparing for a number of tournaments, starting this weekend and running through November.
“We have a lot of travel and tournament teams,” Marroquin said. “We’ve got Dingers for DARE in September, followed by the Red Wolf Classic, which brings over 60 teams. Then in October, we have Celebrating Pink, the Red Wolf College Play Day, then the Halloween Bash.”
Marroquin considers the Halloween Bash the most fun event of the season. “They dress up in whatever costumes the team chooses. I’ve seen coaches in tutus, a lot decorated tents with pumpkins. It’s more than softball.”