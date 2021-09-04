HARRISBURG — Trumann rolled up 324 rushing yards Friday night to open the season with a 32-0 victory over Poinsett County rival Harrisburg.
Rian King scored four touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on 14 carries. Gavin Morgan led the Wildcats in rushing with 102 yards on 11 carries.
Trumann opened the scoring in the first quarter on King’s 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. King scored on runs of 24 and 2 yards in the second quarter as the Wildcats built a 20-0 halftime lead.
King scored again on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and Jake Osment closed the scoring on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
King and Devin Miles had interceptions for the Wildcats’ defense, while Garner Henderson recovered a fumble.