Kirby leads Brookland to 4A state golf crown

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Individual medalist Cole Kirby fired a 3-under-par 69 Monday on the Magellan Golf Course to lead Brookland to the Class 4A boys’ state golf championship.
The Bearcats (48-2-2) won by 10 strokes with a team score of 223 in the play-four, count-three format.
Sawyor Hamilton shot 75 and Harrison McMechen 79 to round out Brookland’s team score, while Tyson Seyler shot 80. All four earned all-state honors.
Kirby shot 34 on the front nine and 35 on the back nine to earn the individual state championship by one stroke over Nashville’s Jett Stephenson (70). Arkadelphia’s Gray Manning recorded an even-par 72 for third place.
Fountain Lake was second in the team standings at 233, followed by Pottsville (248), Baptist Prep (263), Arkadelphia (267), Trumann (268), Pulaski Academy (276), Warren (277), Berryville (278), Shiloh Christian (280), Magnolia (283) and Crossett (316).
Trumann’s Cobey Riddle shot 79 to earn all-state honors as the Wildcats finished sixth as a team. Gavin Greenwell (93) and Jake Osment (96) also recorded scores that counted toward Trumann’s team total.
Competing individually, Pocahontas’ Zane Hibbard shot 81, while Wynne’s Garrett Peevey carded an 88.