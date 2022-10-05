Kirby leads Brookland to 4A state golf crown

Brookland High School’s boys’ golf team displays the state championship trophy and a banner after winning the Class 4A state tournament Monday at Hot Springs Village.

 Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Individual medalist Cole Kirby fired a 3-under-par 69 Monday on the Magellan Golf Course to lead Brookland to the Class 4A boys’ state golf championship.

The Bearcats (48-2-2) won by 10 strokes with a team score of 223 in the play-four, count-three format.