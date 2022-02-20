BROOKLAND — Cole Kirby measured up to the moment.
Kirby drilled three 3-pointers in a span of less than 90 seconds during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 4A-3 district tournament championship game, propelling Brookland to a 37-35 upset of regular-season champion Blytheville at Bearcat Arena.
The Chickasaws were seemingly in control for the first time, leading 31-26 at the three-minute mark, before Kirby erupted. He drilled a 3 with 2:45 to go and, after a Blytheville turnover, hit a step-back 3 to put the third-seeded Bearcats in the lead.
After 6-9 forward Rashaud Marshall scored to put Blytheville (24-4) back in front, Kirby connected for another 3 with 1:20 remaining to give Brookland (16-10) the lead for good at 35-33.
Brookland coach Bobby Gross said he saw a similar effort from Kirby during a December game at Valley View, where the sophomore guard scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
"He has that talent. He had a good first part of the season and the middle two-thirds, he kind of struggled," Gross said. "It was one of those things where he kind of hit the wall, but I was really trying to get him under control, and I saw it the last three weeks. He's really coming on in practice and he's so coachable. Those step-backs were high-level, big-time shots, and you have to have shots like that to beat a team like that."
The drama was far from done after Kirby's 3-point burst, however.
Brookland forced a traveling violation on Blytheville's ensuing possession and protected the ball as the Chickasaws fouled to put the Bearcats on the free throw line. Kirby sank two free throws with 38.9 seconds to play for a 37-33 Brookland lead.
Blytheville's Camron Jones hit a jump shot with a toe on the 3-point line to bring the Chickasaws back within 37-35 with 25 seconds to go. Brookland's David York missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 21 seconds to go, but the Chicks' Jeremiah Wells couldn't hit a jumper from the baseline and the Bearcats rebounded.
Tyler Parham missed the front end of a one-and-one with 11.3 seconds to go, with Marshall rebounding.
Jones missed on a drive and two tip-ins also failed before Parham tied up Blytheville's Tyree Jackson with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. The possession arrow favored Brookland, and the Bearcats inbounded the ball to set off a frenzied celebration.
"That's one of the top two or three, four teams in the state right there. I could see them in the semifinals easy," Gross said of the Chickasaws. "It's a great win for us."
The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Chickasaws, who hadn't lost since a Dec. 10 setback at Rogers Heritage. While Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said his team wasn't focused, he gave credit to Brookland.
The Chicksasaws swept two regular-season meetings with the Bearcats, including a 53-28 rout on the same court earlier this month.
"A lot of credit to Brookland. They're playing hard at the right time," Pierce said. "They executed, they prepared better. They deserved to win this game and they did."
Only seven players scored in the game, three for Brookland and four for Blytheville.
Kirby scored all of the Bearcats' 15 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 20 for the game. York and Parham added 10 and seven points, respectively, as the Bearcats found success with their guards on the dribble drive.
Marshall dominated the paint despite multiple defenders sagging on him. He scored 22 points as the Chickasaws pounded the ball inside to him.
"He's a beast. The sky is the limit for Rashaud," Pierce said. "I thought at times my guards were almost too centric on the offensive end, like they didn't have any confidence offensively outside of just throwing it to him. I thought a couple of times we got lucky when we threw it in there that he was able to jump high enough to go get it."
Jackson added seven points for the Chickasaws, who did not score from the 3-point line. The Bearcats surrounded Marshall and tried to cover the perimeter as best they could.
"You can't just take away both of them. The philosophy was pressure on the ball and four guys surround Rashaud basically," Gross said. "We tried to do the best we can, get out to the shooters, and then just drop in and surround him. For the most part we did a great job. We had a few breakdowns, but you're going to have those with him."
The Bearcats stunned the Chickasaws with a game-opening 12-0 run that included 3s from Parham, York and Kirby. Marshall finally put Blytheville on the board with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
Pierce said the Chickasaws worked on everything the Bearcats did but failed to execute.
"I told them that they were going to come out and run their circle five motion, and they were going to swing it, swing it, swing it to try to wear us down and we have to jump to the ball. They did that, we didn't jump to the ball, and they got back cuts," Pierce said. "Offensively we knew they were going to pack it in, and we talked about really needing to run our break. Every time we tried to push it, we threw the ball away."
Blytheville slowly closed the gap in the second quarter, pulling within 14-11 at halftime. The Chickasaws tied the game at 16 and 20 in the third quarter before York scored the period's final points on a runner at the 2:02 mark, giving the Bearcats a 22-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Marshall's three-point play gave Blytheville its first lead, 27-26, with 5:41 left in the game. He scored again and Jackson hit a layup with four minutes to play, capping a 7-0 run that gave the Chickasaws a 31-26 lead.
A turnover kept Blytheville from extending the run and Kirby started his 3-point spree to change momentum.
The East Region tournament at Highland is next for both teams. Brookland will play Pulaski Robinson on Wednesday, while Blytheville will play Stuttgart on Thursday. Other first-round games include Little Rock Mills-Pocahontas on Wednesday and Valley View-Forrest City on Thursday.