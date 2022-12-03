Kirby's 3 sends Bearcats past Blue Devils

JONESBORO — Cole Kirby banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to give Brookland a 50-48 victory over West Memphis in a consolation game of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
Kirby's basket puts the Bearcats (4-1) in today's fifth-place game opposite Osceola. The Seminoles rolled past Gentry, Miss., 61-43 in Friday's first consolation game.
West Memphis and Gentry will play for seventh place at 1 p.m., followed by Brookland and Osceola for fifth place at 2:30 p.m. Nettleton and Pine Bluff play for third place at 4 and Jonesboro tangles with Fayetteville in the title game at 5:30.
Brookland rallied after trailing 34-21 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters. The Bearcats outscored the Blue Devils 19-8 in the final period.
Kylanee Allen's 3 gave West Memphis a 48-43 lead with 1:30 left in the game. Brookland's Tyler Parham hit two free throws at the 1:19 mark to cut the Bearcats' deficit back to three points.
Brookland forced a turnover and Kirby scored with 23 seconds to play, shaving the Blue Devils' lead to 48-47. The Bearcats were unable to get a shot after West Memphis missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 14.6 seconds to play, but received another chance when the Blue Devils missed again with five seconds to play.
Coming out of a timeout with 3.2 seconds to play, Kirby drove into the front court and scored as time expired.
Parham and Masen Woodall scored 17 points each for the Bearcats, followed by Kirby with 11. Cain White scored 13 points and Allen 10 for the Blue Devils.
Osceola 61, Gentry 43
A big third quarter allowed Osceola to earn a place in the fifth-place game.
The Seminoles trailed the Rams 26-24 at halftime. They dominated the third quarter, outscoring Gentry 20-3 to take a 44-29 lead into the final period.
Richard High scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter to fuel Osceola's surge. Jeriyan Long scored five of his 11 points in the third quarter for the Seminoles.
Keenan Jackson and Jerry Long added eight points each for Osceola. Makheal Blackmon scored 17 points to lead Gentry.