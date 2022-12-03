Kirby's 3 sends Bearcats past Blue Devils

Brookland's Tyler Parham (right) looks to pass the basketball during the fourth quarter of the Bearcats' game with West Memphis in the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Cole Kirby banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to give Brookland a 50-48 victory over West Memphis in a consolation game of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.

Kirby's basket puts the Bearcats (4-1) in today's fifth-place game opposite Osceola. The Seminoles rolled past Gentry, Miss., 61-43 in Friday's first consolation game.