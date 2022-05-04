Knight leads Lady Blazers to 4A state title

HARRISON — Valley View’s Elise Knight won two events Tuesday to lead the Lady Blazers to the girls’ team championship in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Knight won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:21.08 and the 3200-meter run in 11:41.63. She also tied for sixth in the pole vault as the Lady Blazers scored 68 points as a team, outdistancing runner-up Magnolia (58 points) and third-place finisher Pea Ridge (53).
Valley View also picked up first-place points by winning the 4x800 relay in a time of 10:17.09. Emma Jarrett finished third in the 800; Sophey Pope was fourth in both the 1600 and 3200; Kendal Minton placed fourth in the 800; and Anna Winkfield finished fifth in the high jump.
The Lady Blazers also scored in the other three relays, finishing fourth in the 4x200, fifth in the 4x100 and seventh in the 4x400.
Brookland also had a strong showing in the girls’ division, finishing seventh with 39 points. The Lady Bearcats’ Rylee Walker won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:22.71.
Charley Stallings finished second in the pole vault and third in the 300 hurdles for Brookland, while Jaci Hart placed eighth in the discus. The Lady Bearcats placed second in the 4x800 relay and third in the 4x400 relay.
Wynne’s Zahryia Baker finished fourth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump. Pocahontas picked up points from Cameron Owens, who was seventh in the 100 hurdles, and its 4x800 relay team, which finished sixth. Trumann was sixth in the 4x100 relay.
Highland and Valley View led 4A-3 conference teams in the boys’ team standings as the Rebels tied for 11th overall with 25 points, followed by the Blazers in 13th with 22 points.
Highland’s Preston Wright finished second in both the 800 and the 1600, while teammate Daniel Horton was third in the shot put. The Rebels finished sixth in the 4x800 relay.
Valley View’s Brit Hawkins finished third in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200. Jay Morman came in third in the high jump; Lance Cooper placed sixth in the pole vault; and Hayden Oholendt was eighth in 800 for the Blazers.
Valley View also picked up points with a seventh-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Blytheville’s Omarrion Russell finished fourth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump, while Wynne’s Tre Holmes placed sixth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 110 hurdles. Trumann’s Trenton Creekmore finished seventh in the 400.
Pocahontas finished sixth in the 4x400 relay; Trumann was seventh in the 4x400 relay; and Blytheville was eighth in the 4x200 relay.