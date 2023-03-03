Lady Bearcats advance with dramatic victory

BLYTHEVILLE — A sophomore made the biggest shot of the night Wednesday for the Brookland Lady Bearcats.
Evan Polsgrove drove into the lane, spun to shake off her defender and sank a short jumper with seven seconds remaining to lift Brookland to a 50-48 victory over Star City in the first round of the Class 4A girls’ state basketball tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs (30-4) were unable to answer after calling timeout with six seconds remaining, missing from the perimeter as the Lady Bearcats (25-10) advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2019. Brookland plays Gentry tonight at 7.
“It’s awesome. It’s something these kids haven’t ever done,” first-year Brookland coach Mitchell Weber said. “The juniors and sophomores haven’t seen it, the seniors saw it and got beat early in the tournament (in 2021). Everybody is good this time of year and I’m just glad we’re in the final eight at least.”
Neither team led by more than seven points, which was Brookland’s margin going into the fourth quarter. South Region runner-up Star City came back to tie the game four times in the fourth quarter, the last time at 48 on Kyonna Jackson’s rebound basket with 1:12 left in the game.
Brookland turned the ball over with 55.7 seconds remaining on a pass that sailed out of bounds. Kinley Morris blocked a shot on the other end as the Lady Bearcats regained possession with 26 seconds to play.
Weber said Brookland made an adjustment on the play that led to Polsgrove’s winning basket.
“We knew they were going to switch on all of our dribble handoff stuff, so we ran something that made a little bit more of a shallow cut, to make them confused on switching,” Weber said. “She ended up turning the corner and she’s only a sophomore, and she made a massive play for us.”
Polsgrove and senior Stella Parker scored 14 points each to lead Brookland, the No. 3 seed from the East Region. Joslyn Robertson and Marshay Johnson scored 12 points for Star City, followed by Gracie Muckleroy with 11.
The Lady Bulldogs were unable to hit from the 3-point line until Robertson made two 3s in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to face-guard their best shooter. She got loose there late, didn’t hurt us at all,” Weber said. “They’re real physical and Coach (Becky) Yarbrough does a great job of trying to work that basketball inside-out. We knew our size would give them a little bit of an issue and we tried to make it difficult when they did get it in there.”
Brookland trailed for most of the first quarter, which ended with Star City leading 12-11, but the Lady Bearcats moved in front early in the second quarter on 3-pointers from Macy Slater and Kinsey Clark. Parker made three free throws in the final 40 seconds of the second quarter, including two with one second remaining, as Brookland took a 22-17 halftime lead.
Polsgrove scored six points and Morris five in the third quarter to help the Lady Bearcats keep the lead throughout the period. Brookland took its largest lead, 38-31, when Polsgrove made a running jumper just before the period ended.
Star City scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to tie the game, but Chloe Rodriguez converted a three-point play to give the Lady Bearcats a 41-38 lead with 5:45 remaining.
Brookland pushed its lead back to five, only to see Star City rally and tie the game at 45 on Robertson’s 3 with 2:26 to play. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game again at 46 and 48 to set up the game-ending sequence.
Gentry (24-10) had a first-round bye as the North Region runner-up. The Lady Pioneers were the runner-up in the 4A-1 conference, which has two more quarterfinal teams in Farmington and Gravette.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Weber said. “Like I said, everybody this time of year is good. We’re excited for the opportunity to come back.”