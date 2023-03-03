Lady Bearcats advance with dramatic victory

Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove shoots over two Star City defenders during the first half of Wednesday’s game in the Class 4A girls’ state basketball tournament at Blytheville. Polsgrove scored the winning basket with seven seconds to play as Brookland won 50-48.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BLYTHEVILLE — A sophomore made the biggest shot of the night Wednesday for the Brookland Lady Bearcats.

Evan Polsgrove drove into the lane, spun to shake off her defender and sank a short jumper with seven seconds remaining to lift Brookland to a 50-48 victory over Star City in the first round of the Class 4A girls’ state basketball tournament.

