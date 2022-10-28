BROOKLAND — Brookland volleyball coach Nancy Rodriguez gestured toward the Lady Bearcats’ postgame celebration Thursday afternoon when asked what stands out about her team.

“This is them. I mean, they’re line dancing after they won in the semifinals,” Rodriguez said. “They love to have fun, they love each other. They love volleyball, they love to laugh. It’s been one of the greatest years I’ve had, it’s been really special, and it’s all because of them.”

