BROOKLAND — Brookland volleyball coach Nancy Rodriguez gestured toward the Lady Bearcats’ postgame celebration Thursday afternoon when asked what stands out about her team.
“This is them. I mean, they’re line dancing after they won in the semifinals,” Rodriguez said. “They love to have fun, they love each other. They love volleyball, they love to laugh. It’s been one of the greatest years I’ve had, it’s been really special, and it’s all because of them.”
The Lady Bearcats have one more match ahead of them in Hot Springs after sweeping conference rival Westside 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bearcat Arena.
Brookland (29-4) will play Shiloh Christian, a four-set winner over Mena in the second semifinal Thursday, in the 4A state championship match Saturday at 3 p.m. It marks the fourth consecutive season in the state finals for the Lady Bearcats, who lost to Valley View in each of the last three seasons.
“It’s exciting to get back to the state finals,” said Rodriguez, who has led Brookland to three state championships, the most recent in 2016. “This week has been a great week on our home court. Being there last year and having such a young team, and not finishing like we wanted to finish, I’m excited to see what they do and I’m excited to get back.”
Brookland defeated Pulaski Robinson, Farmington and Westside without dropping a set in the tournament’s first three rounds. The Lady Bearcats, who have not lost to a Class 4A foe all season, will take a 21-match winning streak into the state final.
Westside knocked off Pulaski Academy and Fountain Lake to reach the state semifinals, where the Lady Warriors (14-14) suffered their fourth loss of the season to Brookland.
“I think they competed and that’s one thing I wanted them to come in and do. They were just giving everything they had,” Westside coach Devin Montgomery said of her team. “I told them, ‘You have nothing to lose. We’re coming in as the four seed against the one seed, we’re the underdogs, and let’s get out there and compete,’ and they did. I told them, ‘Let’s have no regrets, just give everything you have,’ and I feel like they did that.”
Evan Polsgrove led Brookland with 15 kills, also adding 11 digs for a double-double. Polsgrove had seven kills in the first set, including four kills as part of a 5-0 run that gave the Lady Bearcats a 22-12 lead.
Maddie Smith was 12-of-12 serving with 10 kills for Brookland. Keeley Beary added eight kills and two blocks; Destiny Calderon contributed six kills and three blocks; Chloe Rodriguez was 13-of-15 serving with an ace and 34 assists; Rylee Walker was 16-of-17 serving with two aces and 14 digs; and Lyndsey McCall was 9-of-9 with an ace.
Brookland pulled away early in the second set, taking a 13-6 lead. The Lady Bearcats led the third set 10-9 when they reeled off five consecutive points, including kills from Beary and Rodriguez. Polsgrove closed the match with consecutive kills.
“Brookland’s a great team. They’re a very offensively strong team. Their hitters, when they swing, they swing hard,” Montgomery said. “We had to make some changes on our block and coverage on defense, but we never gave up. That third set was our best set of this game, I felt. I said, ‘Let’s just go out fighting,’ and that’s exactly what they did.”
Lanie Welch led Westside with 11 kills and 10 digs. Izzy Wolf added three kills and two blocks; Ashley Kercheval had three kills and a block; and Sydney Pickering was 8-of-8 serving with two kills, six digs, an ace and a block.
Mattyx Cureton had 11 assists, five digs and was 8-of-9 serving. Georgia Spinks added six assists; Liz Scott served two aces; and Erika Johnson came up with six digs for the Lady Warriors.
Thursday’s match drew a big crowd on each side, with a packed student section behind the Lady Bearcats. Westside also had a large student crowd.
“That’s one of the best volleyball atmospheres I’ve ever seen, probably one of the biggest student sections we’ve ever had,” Rodriguez said. “It was great.”