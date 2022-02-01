JONESBORO — Brookland edged Westside 42-40 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Monday night, earning a regular-season split with the Lady Warriors.
Katie Smith scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, followed by Stella Parker and Jaci Hart with eight each. Brookland won after trailing 22-19 at halftime and 31-29 after three quarters.
Megan Hedger and Laynee Montgomery scored 11 points each for Westside.
Brookland (16-3, 10-1 conference) won the junior girls’ game 38-25. Evan Polsgrove scored 15 points and Chloe Rodriguez added nine for Brookland. Addie Montgomery led Westside with nine points.
Brookland won the seventh-grade game 15-9.
Southside 56, Valley View 47
JONESBORO — Southside defeated Valley View 56-47 Monday to extend its winning streak to 21 games in senior girls’ basketball.
Olivia Allen scored 20 points and Juliann Stevens added 18 on six 3-pointers for the Lady Southerners (22-1, 11-0 conference). Southside held leads of 16-7 after the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 40-27 after the third quarter.
Hunter Gibson scored all of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead Valley View (17-6, 8-4 conference). Morghan Weaver finished with 13 points and Anna Winkfield 12 for the Lady Blazers.
Corning 49, Manila 47
CORNING — Corning took an early lead Monday and held off Manila 49-47 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats (16-4, 10-3 conference) led 18-11 after the first quarter. Corning took a 30-25 lead into halftime and a 42-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Presley Martin scored 18 points and Whitley Bolen added 11 for Corning. Madison Hitchcock scored 16 points and Olivia May finished with 10 for Manila (22-3, 11-2 conference).
Manila (20-2, 15-0 conference) pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the junior girls’ game 43-31. Madison Tune scored 12 points, Chloe Helms 11 and Lucy Farmer 10 for Manila. Katie Karr scored 14 points for Corning (14-9, 9-4 conference).
Rector 68, BIC 40
RECTOR — Rector wrapped up a second-place finish in the 2A-3 conference with Monday’s 68-40 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior girls’ basketball.
Carly Rodden scored 21 points to lead the Lady Cougars (19-6, 11-2 conference). Morgan Garner added 15 points and Ellie Ford 10 for Rector.
Emily Stull scored 13 points and Hallee Wells 10 for BIC.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 49-23, led by Hadlee Goodson with 17 points and Kendra Towell with 12. Anna Isom led Rector with seven points.
BIC won the seventh-grade game.
Riverside 37, EPC 26
LEPANTO — Riverside defeated East Poinsett County 37-26 Monday in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Gracie Washington and Mackenzie Thomas scored nine points each to lead the Lady Rebels (14-12, 7-5 conference).
Riverside (22-1, 12-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 43-12 as Ryley Eakins scored 12 points.