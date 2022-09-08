Lady Bearcats edge Lady Blazers in four sets

Brookland’s Destiny Calderon sends the ball past the block of Valley View’s Jillian Frye (4) and London Bean (24) during Tuesday night’s volleyball match at Blazer Arena. Brookland won in four sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland rallied to take Tuesday night’s fourth set and a hard-fought victory over Valley View in high school volleyball at Blazer Arena.

The Lady Bearcats scored six of the last eight points in the last set, including the final two on kills by Evan Polsgrove and Keeley Beary to complete a 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25 victory over the Lady Blazers in a non-conference match.