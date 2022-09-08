Lady Bearcats edge Lady Blazers in four sets

JONESBORO — Brookland rallied to take Tuesday night’s fourth set and a hard-fought victory over Valley View in high school volleyball at Blazer Arena.
The Lady Bearcats scored six of the last eight points in the last set, including the final two on kills by Evan Polsgrove and Keeley Beary to complete a 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25 victory over the Lady Blazers in a non-conference match.
Four Lady Bearcats finished with seven or more kills as Brookland prevailed in a meeting of former conference rivals. Valley View, which has won seven consecutive state championships, has moved back to Class 5A this year while Brookland continues to compete in Class 4A.
The Lady Blazers and Lady Bearcats played in the state championship match in each of the last three seasons.
“It was a super great atmosphere, first of all. I think there were a lot of people who came out,” Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez said. “We’ve played each other for I don’t know how many years and so you knew it was going to be a great matchup, and it was. I’m happy for it, too.
“We want to play people on our schedule who are tough and no matter who’s on the other side in those Valley View uniforms, they’re going to compete and they’re going to give it their all. That’s what you want to play against.”
Polsgrove and Destiny Calderon led Brookland (5-3) with 15 and 13 kills, respectively, with Calderon also adding two blocks. Beary added seven kills and five blocks, while Maddie Smith was 15-of-17 serving with seven kills.
Chloe Rodriguez had 41 assists, five digs and was 16-of-17 serving with two aces. Rylee Walker was 18-of-19 serving with 23 digs, while Lyndsey McCall was 16-of-17 with two aces and six digs.
Coming out of a timeout, Brookland outscored Valley View 7-2 to finish the first set. The Lady Bearcats also enjoyed a strong start in the second game, taking a 13-7 lead and maintaining at least a four-point margin the rest of the set.
Valley View took a 5-1 lead to start the third set and kept the lead until Brookland pulled into a tie at 20.
Micah McMillan and Kaysen Lomax produced kills to give the Lady Blazers a 23-21 lead. Brookland tied the score again at 23 on a kill by Polsgrove, but McMillan and Lomax again came up with kills as Valley View took the set to pull within 2-1 in the match.
Brookland bolted to a 7-1 lead in the fourth set, only to see Valley View rally to take its first lead of the set at 11-10. The lead went back and forth in a set that included 10 ties.
Valley View led 23-21 after back-to-back aces from Morghan Weaver. Brookland scored the next three points, however, to move to match point.
The Lady Blazers staved off match point on two kills from McMillan, tying the match at 24 and 25 before Brookland scored the final two points.
“I felt like it had a lot of good momentum, but I thought our serving and at times I felt like our blocking stepped up right there,” Rodriguez said of the fourth set. “The last two or three serve receives, I felt like we were in good serve-receive systems so we could get a good offensive run. I felt like serves there at the end were pretty good.
Brookland also won the senior B game 25-18.
Valley View prevailed 25-15, 25-20 in the junior high match. Emery Booker finished with eight kills for Brookland, while Macie Murray had five digs and five assists.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-11 and the seventh-grade contest 25-6, 25-17.
Jonesboro 3, Bryant 0
JONESBORO – Jonesboro eased past Bryant 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 in 6A-Central high school volleyball Tuesday.
Hope Huckabee led the Lady Hurricane (4-1, 1-1 conference) with six kills, while Maddie Johnson and Meadow Jones added five each. Huckabee also chipped in with eight digs and two blocks; Johnson was 12-of-14 serving with four blocks and three aces; and Jones added two blocks.
Darla Ethridge contributed a double-double, 10 assists and 10 digs, and was also 17-of-18 serving with three aces for the Lady Hurricane. Anna Parker came up with 25 digs and also served two aces; Sydney Parker finished with six digs; and Savannah Byrd was 12-of-14 serving with three aces and 12 assists.
Bryant won the junior varsity match 25-22, 18-25, 15-5.