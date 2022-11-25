Lady Bearcats edge Lady Hurricane in OT

Greene County Tech’s Acey Fahr protects the basketball from Melbourne’s Ashtyn Kimble during Tuesday’s game in Paragould. Fahr scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in GCT’s 55-48 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Brookland outscored Jonesboro 11-7 in overtime Tuesday to earn a 52-48 victory in senior girls’ basketball at Bearcat Arena.

Stella Parker scored four points in overtime, while Evan Polsgrove and Kinley Morris hit one 3-pointer each in the extra period for the Lady Bearcats (2-2). Parker finished with 18 points and nine rebounds; Polsgrove added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Morris contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.