Lady Bearcats edge Lady Hurricane in OT

BROOKLAND — Brookland outscored Jonesboro 11-7 in overtime Tuesday to earn a 52-48 victory in senior girls’ basketball at Bearcat Arena.
Stella Parker scored four points in overtime, while Evan Polsgrove and Kinley Morris hit one 3-pointer each in the extra period for the Lady Bearcats (2-2). Parker finished with 18 points and nine rebounds; Polsgrove added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Morris contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jonesboro (2-3) opened a 13-5 lead in the first quarter. Polsgrove, Morris and Kinsey Clark all connected from the 3-point line in the second quarter as the Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Hurricane 17-7 to take a 22-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Hurricane controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Bearcats 16-5 to build a 36-27 lead. Brookland outscored Jonesboro 14-5 in the final period, tying the game at 41, and missed a shot with 2.9 seconds left for the lead.
Allannah Orsby scored 14 points, Eljanae’ Daniels 11, Diamonique Reynolds eight and Bramyia Johnson seven for Jonesboro.
GCT 55, Melbourne 48
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech erased an eight-point halftime deficit Tuesday to defeat Melbourne 55-48 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Eagles (4-1) trailed 30-22 after being outscored 17-12 in the second quarter. GCT rallied in the third quarter, taking a 37-35 lead, and widened the margin in the fourth quarter.
Ava Carter scored 14 points and passed for three assists to lead GCT. Acey Fahr scored all 11 of her points in the second half and also grabbed seven rebounds, while Jacey Edrington finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.
Hallie Skidmore led Melbourne with 12 points.
Manila 37, Bay 29
MANILA – Manila limited Bay to 10 points in the second half Tuesday to earn a 37-29 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
After trailing 12-10 to end the first quarter, the Lady Lions (4-1) led 22-19 at halftime and 26-23 to end the third quarter. Madison Hitchcock scored 14 points to lead Manila, followed by Jenna LaRose with seven, Madison Deeds with six and Chloe Helms with six.
Keyana Dodson, Marlena Hipsher and Faith Muntz scored six points each for Bay.
Mammoth Spring 65, BIC 31MONETTE – Brynn Washam scored 26 points Tuesday night to lead Mammoth Spring to a 65-31 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior girls’ basketball.
Tay Davis added 10 points for the Lady Bears (8-1) in their seventh consecutive victory. Hadlie Goodson scored 15 points for BIC.